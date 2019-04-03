'Younger' Staying Put at TV Land for Season 6

The series had been slated to move to Viacom's Paramount Network, but the change will keep TV Land in the scripted originals business.

Younger is remaining at TV Land for its sixth season as the shuffling and reshuffling of programming at Viacom's cable networks continues.

The series was initially slated to move to Viacom's Paramount Network for the coming season, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter it will remain in its original home. The reversal of plans will keep TV Land in the scripted originals business for a bit longer.

Meanwhile, Paramount's dramedy Emily in Paris, from Younger creator Darren Star, has found its title character in Lily Collins (To the Bone, Tolkien). She'll play a driven young woman from the Midwest who moves to Paris when an unexpected job opportunity arises. The 10-episode series will follow Emily as she adjusts to her new home, deals with culture clash at her job and juggles her career, new friendships and love life.

Both Emily in Paris and Younger were intended to be part of a Thursday dramedy night at Paramount Network as the former Spike TV looked to establish itself as a general-audience destination. A series adaptation of the 1996 movie First Wives Club from Girls Trip's Tracy Oliver was also slated to be part of the night.

The latter, however, ended up at BET, where it joins a scripted lineup that includes the just-renewed Boomerang and American Soul, drama In Contempt, and upcoming series Games People Play and Peachtree Place.

Sources tell THR that after Younger had its best adults 18-49 ratings ever with season five, TV Land and Viacom reconsidered the move and opted to keep it in place. It's the only scripted original series at the moment on TV Land, which recently closed the book on Teachers and saw the controversial Heathers reboot, Nobodies and American Woman migrate to Paramount Network (all have since been canceled).

Emily in Paris, meanwhile, is expected to begin production later this year for a 2020 premiere date, later than originally planned. In announcing the series order in September 2018, Paramount Network initially set a target of this summer.

Paramount Network launched in January 2018 and had some success with limited series Waco and drama Yellowstone, which drew strong ratings and will return for a second season in June. Unscripted Spike holdovers Bar Rescue and Lip Sync Battle remain, and the network recently poached a Wife Swap revival from CMT. But the network has had a rough go finding traction for its other scripted efforts thus far.