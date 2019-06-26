YouTube Scripted Head in Talks to Lead Genre Programming at Amazon Studios

YouTube scripted head Jon Wax is in talks to join Amazon Studios as head of genre programming, sources tell THR.

If he assumes the role, Wax would fill a vacancy among top Amazon brass following the May departure of Sharon Tal Yguado. A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment. Wax did not respond to a request for comment.

At Amazon, Wax would inherit a growing slate of genre projects in development at the streamer seeks a big, buzzy hit a la Game of Thrones. The streamer, an outpost of the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, is currently at work on a TV series based on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings fantasy series and a The Wheel of Time adaptation starring Rosamund Pike. Amazon also has an overall deal with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and, in July, will premiere superhero drama The Boys from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

A television veteran, Wax spent nearly 15 years in various roles at Fox, overseeing such shows as Prison Break, Bones, 24 and Firefly. He led scripted programming at WGN America for four years, launching dramas Manhattan and Salem.

Wax joined YouTube in 2017 to lead scripted and current programming at the height of the Susanne Daniels' push to develop premium originals for the Google-owned streamer's subscription service. Under his leadership as head of drama series and movies, YouTube launched hourlong dramas including Step Up: High Water and Doug Liman's Impulse.

But the company has pulled back from scripted development as it moves to a new dual release model that will see its originals live on both its ad-supported and subscription offerings. Projects like Cobra Kai and Impulse are continuing with new seasons but several scripted series, including Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television and Champaign ILL, have been canceled. Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst starrer On Becoming a Good in Central Florida has found a new home at Showtime.

Deadline first reported that Wax was in talks with Amazon.