YouTube's 'Impulse' Canceled After 2 Seasons

The sci-fi series is the latest casualty in the video platform's shift away from scripted originals.

YouTube has canceled sci-fi series Impulse after two seasons, making it the latest casualty in the video platform's changing strategy for original programming.

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc shared the news on Twitter. "There are challenges that come with being a on a new, fairly unknown streamer, especially given how chock-full the TV landscape is with well-known properties and fantastical worlds," she wrote (see her full note below).

YouTube reps have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Impulse, developed by Jeffrey Lieber (Lost, NCIS: New Orleans) and with a pilot episode directed by executive producer Doug Liman, premiered in June 2018. It centers on 16-year-old Henrietta "Henry" Coles (Maddie Hasson), who has the ability to teleport but can't control where she ends up. It's based on a novel of the same title by Steven Gould.

The show was renewed for a second season a month after its premiere, but between then and the October 2019 debut of season two, YouTube pulled back on scripted series for its subscription-based premium tier (which also includes YouTube Music) and opted to focus more on unscripted and docuseries, while at the same time moving scripted shows onto its ad-supported tier.

Four other scripted shows were canceled in spring 2019, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida moved to Showtime, where it's been picked up for a second season.

With Impulse canceled, only Cobra Kai and Liza on Demand remain among YouTube's scripted offerings. Both are entering their third seasons.

LeFranc's full note on the end of Impulse is below.