Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick to Star in Facebook Animated Series

Facebook is journeying back to the Stone Age for its next original.

The social network has ordered animated series Human Discoveries starring Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick.

The series, which will premiere later in 2019, tells the story of a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization. They're the first to discover necessities like fire and the wheel, but together they also stumble onto humanity's best and worst innovations, including art, alcohol, fashion, racism, small talk and — much to their confusion — monogamy. Lamorne Morris, Jillian Bell, Paul Scheer and Lisa Kudrow also star.

Human Discoveries hails from creators and executive producers Chris Bruno and David Howard Lee. Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley, co-founders of BoJack Horseman producer ShadowMachine, are executive producing alongside Ninja's Runnin' Wild. Also executive producing are Kirk J. Rudell, Jason Barrett, Mike Simkin, Kendrick and Efron.