'Project Runway' Loses Zac Posen Too

The designer announces he's parting ways with the show in the wake of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn also decamping.

In the wake of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn departing Project Runway, designer Zac Posen says he's also leaving the fashion-design competition show.

Klum and Gunn announced Friday they would be leaving Project Runway for a new fashion competition on Amazon. In the wake of their announcement, Posen — a judge on the past six seasons of the show — also said he's departing.

"Working alongside Heidi, Nina [Garcia] and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career," he said. "I will cherish the opportunity the show gave me to learn from and grow with my co-judges, the producers, crew and designers. Runway has led to incredible opportunities, and I am currently at work on some new projects that I am very excited to share with you soon. I wish the show and everyone much success always."

Project Runway is returning to Bravo, its home for the first five seasons of its run, after 11 cycles on Lifetime. The move to Bravo comes in the wake of The Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy and sale of assets to Lantern Entertainment. Magical Elves, the company behind the first Bravo incarnation of the series, will once again produce.

Bravo has yet to announce a host or judges for the 17th season of the show.

Posen was a guest judge on the third and fourth seasons of Project Runway before becoming a full-time member of the panel in season 11.