Zach McGowan Joins NBC's 'Bad Boys' Spinoff (Exclusive)

The '100' and 'Shameless' star will play the main villain opposite Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba in the untitled drama pilot.

NBC's untitled Bad Boys spinoff has found its main villain.

Zach McGowan, most recently known for his role as Ice Nation King Roan in CW's post-apocalyptic drama The 100, is set to star opposite Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba in the NBC drama pilot. McGowan, who has starred in shows including Agents of Shield, Black Sails and Shameless, will play a slick-suited hustler who runs a nightclub.

McGowan's character — Ray Sherman — has a violent encounter with Union's LAPD homicide detective Syd Burnett (Union, reprising her role from Bad Boys II), who is looking for a criminal he is apparently in business with.

The project revolves around the free-spirited former DEA agent Syd getting a fresh start in her new job. She is partnered with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who can't help but look at Syd's freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. Both are at the top of their fields in the action-packed, character-driven procedural.

The untitled drama was written by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis (The Blacklist). The project hails from Sony Pictures Television, Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Primary Wave and 2.0 Entertainment. (Sony's Columbia produced the original Bad Boys films alongside Bruckheimer.)

Alongside Bad Boys, which is currently shooting, McGowan has recently wrapped period drama Damnation for USA Network (Netflix will stream it internationally). On the feature film side, he has both Death Race: Beyond Anarchy and Universal's Scorpion King: Book of Souls, the latter in which he plays the title role, coming up.

McGowan is represented by ICM Partners and Primary Wave Entertainment.