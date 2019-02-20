Zach Woods Joins HBO Comedy 'Avenue 5' From 'Veep' Creator

Silicon Valley breakout Zach Woods has found himself a new HBO comedy.

The actor is joining Hugh Laurie in Avenue 5, a new space comedy from Veep creator Armando Iannucci. The project, which currently has a pilot commitment and an order for backup scripts, is set in the future, mostly in space.

The role also marks a reunion for Woods and Iannucci, as Woods appeared in Iannucci's 2009 film In the Loop and was a guest star on Veep. The casting also foreshadows the likely end of Silicon Valley, the upcoming sixth season of which has yet to be formally confirmed by the pay cabler as the show's last.

In Avenue 5, Woods will play Matt Spencer, head of Customer Relations. Despite being a nihilist, Matt is a nice guy who can’t wait to get to the end of his final cruise before a promotion to a more senior role on Earth. He has a performance background, but gave up trying to make it as an entertainer years ago.

Laurie, meanwhile, will portray Ryan Clark, captain of the space cruise ship Avenue 5. Suave, outwardly confident, controlled and personable, Ryan is described as the man you want in charge of a crisis. Suzy Nakamura and Rebecca Front were also previously announced as castmembers.

Avenue 5 was picked up to pilot in September, marking Iannucci's return to HBO since he exited his role as showrunner on Veep at the end of season four. The new pilot is set to shoot in London, where Iannucci lives.

Woods is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Schreck Rose Dunham.