Zack Snyder Sets Norse Mythology Anime Series at Netflix

Zack Snyder is turning his attention to television.

The prolific writer-director-producer whose credits include Justice League and Aquaman is teaming with Netflix for an anime series set in the world of Norse mythology.

Snyder co-created the series alongside frequent collaborator Jay Oliva, with whom he worked on live-action features including Justice League, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, 300: Rise of an Empire and Man of Steel. Snyder will exec produce the series alongside Oliva, who will also serve as showrunner and director. Snyder's wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will also produce the series, which hails from Stone Quarry Animation, the production company's newest venture with Oliva.

"Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation. We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style,” said John Derderian, head of anime programming at Netflix.

No additional information about the Norse series was available, including a logline, episode count or premiere date timeframe.

The Norse anime series expands Snyder's relationship with Netflix, for whom he's currently writing, directing and producing zombie feature film Army of the Dead Oliva is currently in production on the Manila-set Netflix original anime series Trese.

The Snyder show becomes Netflix's latest anime series, joining titles including Ultraman, Aggretsuko, Castlevania, Devilman Crybaby, Godzilla: The Planet Eater, Magic: The Gathering, Pacific Rim, Altered Carbon, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, andTransformers — War for Cybertron. New anime seriesCannon Busters, Seis Manos andLevius are expected to debut this year.

The Norse anime series is Snyder's first-ever TV project. He was previously in preliminary discussions to adapt his Watchmen feature (based on Alan Moore's beloved comics) for HBO. The drama would ultimately be developed and picked up to series with Damon Lindelof at its helm (and without Snyder's involvement).