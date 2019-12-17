Zackary Momoh to Star With Lupita Nyong'o in HBO Max Drama

HBO Max has found the male lead opposite Lupita Nyong'o in its limited series Americanah.

Harriet and Doctor Sleep breakout Zackary Momoh will star opposite Nyong'o in the drama, based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling 2013 novel. The 10-episode series tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong'o, who also executive produces) born in Nigeria who leaves for America and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery.

Momoh will play Obinze, a classmate of Ifemelu's who falls in love with her when they're both teenagers. Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west. Ifemelu heads for America, where she finds academic success, but is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.

The Walking Dead star and playwright Danai Gurira is adapting the novel and will serve as showrunner on Americanah. She and Nyong'o (via her Eba Productions) executive produce along with Plan B Entertainment, Andrea Calderwood for Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del for D2 Productions and Nancy Won.

Momoh will also be a regular in Joss Whedon's forthcoming series The Nevers on the linear HBO channel. His credits also include Netflix's Seven Seconds, British crime drama No Offense and features The Kill Team and A United Kingdom. He is repped by Identity Agency Group in the U.K., UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

HBO Max is set to launch in May 2020 with a vast library of shows and films from WarnerMedia properties, including HBO, TNT, TBS, Adult Swim and the Warner Bros. studio. The streamer also has more than 40 scripted and unscripted series in the works.