Zendaya Issues Warning Ahead of 'Euphoria' Premiere: "It's a Raw and Honest Portrait of Addiction"

"There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch and can be triggering," the actress wrote.

Hours before it was set to premiere, Euphoria star Zendaya issued a warning to would-be viewers.

In a statement shared via Twitter (she has more than 15 million followers), the actress stressed the HBO show will not be for everyone with its jarring content.

"It's a raw and honest portrait of addiction, anxiety and the difficulties of navigating life today," she wrote. "There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch and can be triggering."

She went on to implore would-be viewers to do what was best for them.

"Please only watch if you think you can handle it," she said.

She closed with saying she would not take it personally if people were turned off to the show by what she was saying.

"I still love you and feel your support," she said via Twitter.

The new teen drama has already made headlines as perhaps the most unflinching, explicit modern take on adolescence ever shown on U.S. television.

The material is so risqué, a principal castmember quit while shooting the pilot.

Actor Brian "Astro" Bradley, 22, a former X Factor contestant and rapper signed to Nas' label, left the show.