Zendaya to Star in HBO's 'Euphoria' Pilot

The cast of the teen drama about "drugs, sex and identity" also includes Maude Apatow and Storm Reid.

Zendaya is set to star in HBO's gritty drama pilot Euphoria. The network announced the entire cast of the hot project, an update of an Israeli format, on Tuesday.

It's just the latest in a growing number of projects for the 21-year-old, who starred in Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover and Shake It Up and has a blossoming film career with roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman. The Euphoria part, however, will be a departure — with Zendaya playing the project's unreliable narrator, a lying, drug-addicted 17-year-old named Rue.

Zendaya is one of 12 actors joining the project, described by one exec as "Kids meets Trainspotting." She's joined by Maude Apatow, Brian “Astro” Bradley, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.

Based on an Israeli series with the same name, Euphoria is being written by Sam Levinson (Wizard of Lies) and is described as a story of "drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship." The original series premiered back in 2012, but HBO only announced the pilot in March.

Euphoria was created by Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Tmira Yardeni, who also serve as executive producers on the Stateside take. A24 is producing, with Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon serving as executive producers. Augustine Frizzell is directing the pilot.

