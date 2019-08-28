'Zero Dark Thirty' Writer to Pen ABC's 9/11 Limited Series

Mark Boal will adapt the book 'Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11' for the network and also serve as an executive producer.

Oscar-winner Mark Boal has signed on to write and executive produce an ABC limited series that will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Boal (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker) will adapt Mitchell Zuckoff's book Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11 for the network. The limited series is set to air in 2021 to commemorate 20 years since terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., killed nearly 3,000 people.

Zuckoff is also an executive producer on the project, along with Erwin Stoff and Richard Abate of 3 Arts Entertainment, which is producing Fall and Rise with Lionsgate TV. The indie studio's Summit Entertainment division released The Hurt Locker, for which Boal won a best original screenplay Oscar and shared in its best picture win as a producer.

"I can't imagine a more perfect home for this project," Zuckoff said when ABC announced it was developing the limited series. “On 9/11, millions of people learned about the attacks by turning to ABC. I have complete faith that the network will enable us to bring new and enhanced life to the stories I was privileged to tell in Fall and Rise."

Jan Ramirez, chief curator of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, said the book is "beautifully constructed and perfectly paced."

"We can see ourselves reflected in the mirror of the lives that Zuckoff has restored through rigorous research, sensitive listening and artful storytelling," said Ramirez. "Infused with empathy, Fall and Rise dignifies not only the individuals profiled in this book, but all who were violated by the terrorist attacks of 9/11.”

Fall and Rise is the second TV project Boal has signed on to in recent months. He's also developing spy thriller Intelligence for Showtime, a series that will examine a major world event through the lens of covert operations — starting with the 2016 presidential election. The project has a series commitment from the premium cable outlet and has opened a writers room.