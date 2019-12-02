Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel to Star in Netflix Social-Media Thriller

Adrian Grenier and Phoenix Raei will also lead 'Clickbait,' about a missing-person case that becomes a viral sensation.

Netflix is diving into the realm of social media for its latest thriller.

The streamer has begun production on Clickbait, an eight-episode series that will star Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, Adrian Grenier and Phoenix Raei. The series is filming in Melbourne, Australia; a premiere date hasn't been set.

Clickbait, created by Tony Ayres (The Slap) and Christian White, explores the ways in which people's most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media and reveals the ever-widening fractures between virtual and real-life personas.

Kazan (The Deuce, The Big Sick) will play Pia Brewer, a young woman from Oakland who's desperate for answers as she searches for her missing brother in a case that becomes a media sensation.

Get Out and Westworld breakout Gabriel plays Sophie Brewer, an Oakland woman struggling to keep her family together as they become the subject of the biggest story in the nation.

Grenier (Entourage, Syfy's pilot Cipher) plays Nick Brewer, whose seemingly perfect life — loving wife, two sons, beautiful home — is derailed as he too is swept up in the case.

Australian actor Raei will play Oakland Detective Roshir Amin, who is also at the center of a media storm as he investigates the case.

Clickbait comes form NBCUniversal International Studios, Tony Ayres Productions and Heyday Television. It's the first Netflix original to be produced in the Australian state of Victoria, with funding from both the state and federal governments there.

Ayres will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Heyday Television's David Heyman (the Harry Potter franchise, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Tom Winchester. Brad Anderson (The Sinner) is lead director, with Emma Freeman also directing. Tom Hoffie and Joanna Werner are producers, and co-creator White is a co-producer.