Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon Team for Netflix Limited Series

Zoe Saldana is headed to Netflix.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar actress will star in and executive produce From Scratch, a limited series based on a best-selling memoir of the same title by Tembi Locke. Reese Witherspoon is also an executive producer.

From Scratch is an autobiographical romance about an American woman who falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy and then builds a life with him in the United States. When she unexpectedly loses him to illness, she is challenged to pull herself through grief so she can raise their daughter as they would have raised her together: with hope, joy and infinite love.

Tembi Locke's sister, Attica Locke (When They See Us, Empire), will adapt the book and serve as showrunner. She executive produces with Zoe, Cisely and Mariel Saldana; Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine partner, Lauren Neustadter; and Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson and Will Rowbotham of 3 Arts Entertainment.

"Attica and I are honored to be adapting From Scratch with the visionary Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Richard Abate and the incredibly gifted Zoe Saldana," said Tembi Locke. "We have a shared interest in championing stories that bring a rich tapestry of experiences to the screen. I am thrilled that this global love story has found a perfect home at Netflix."

Added Saldana, "This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page. We are grateful to Netflix and thrilled to be working with Reese, Lauren, Attica and 3 Arts on this wonderful project."

From Scratch was published in April by Simon and Schuster. The book was the May pick for Reese's Book Club, which has become a powerhouse in the publishing industry. The partnership with Hello Sunshine has helped several titles become best-sellers.

"Tembi's memoir is a raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces," said Witherspoon. "She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi's vision and feel honored to have the opportunity to help bring it to life onscreen. We could not imagine more perfect partners for this than Zoe and her sisters and 3 Arts Entertainment, along with the incredible team at Netflix."

The project is the latest for Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine. She's an EP on three shows at Apple TV+: The Morning Show, in which Witherspoon stars with Jennifer Aniston; Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul; and a comedy based on Curtis Sittenfeld's You Think It, I'll Say It. Hello Sunshine is also developing an unscripted home-organizing series at Netflix, a rock 'n' roll drama at Amazon and a family drama at Starz. Witherspoon is starring in and executive producing Little Fires Everywhere at Hulu.

"Between the Locke sisters and the Saldana sisters, I've never seen a show that's more of a family affair," said Channing Dungey, vp original series at Netflix. "Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine have been producing really exciting content, and we're thrilled to make this powerful and emotional series with them."