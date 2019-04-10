Zoe Saldana Reveals Her Mother Has Confused Her for Thandie Newton

The 'Avatar' and 'Missing Link' actress told 'Late Late Show' host James Corden and guest Jason Clarke that her mom praised her for her work on 'Traffic' and 'Westworld.'

Zoe Saldana revealed that her mother regularly confuses her for Thandie Newton when she visited The Late Late Show on Tuesday.

After fellow guest Jason Clarke shared that his mother has written letters to newspapers that gave his work bad reviews, Saldana tried to one up Clarke when she admitted that her mother regularly confuses her acting credits with Newton's.

"My mom still thinks that I'm in Westworld," she said about the HBO series, which Newton stars on as Maeve Millay. "I'm like, 'Years ago you thought that I was in Traffic. Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton.'"

No matter how many times Saldana told her mother that she is not on Westworld, her mother continued to confuse Newton for her daughter. "She was like, 'Well, your show is on HBO.' I'm like, 'Which one?' She's like, 'Westworld,'" Saldana recalled. "I said, 'When are you going to understand I'm not Thandie Newton?'"

The actress said that she met Newton a few years ago at the Golden Globes. "I hugged her and I kind of scared her because I didn't tell her why I was invading her space," she said as she mimicked the hug. "I was just like, 'Oh my God. Please tell me that people confuse you with me.' She was like, 'Who are you?'"

She added that while her first interaction with Newton was awkward, the two are now friends. "We text now. We're friends," she said.

"She was so good in Avatar," joked Clarke, referencing one of Saldana's most famous credits, at the end of the story. Saldana and host James Corden played along and agreed.

Watch the full clip below.