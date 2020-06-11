'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Renewed at NBC

The musical dramedy may be the network's only rookie series to make it to a second season.

Zoey will create another playlist for NBC.

The network has handed out a second-season renewal to musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. The renewal arrives more than a month after the series from Lionsgate TV wrapped its critically acclaimed freshman run.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC.

The Jane Levy starrer from creator Austin Winsberg may be NBC's lone freshman series make it to a second season. The network earlier this week canceled first-year shows Lincoln Rhyme and Perfect Harmony, while Bluff City Law, Indebted and Sunnyside are not expected back. Council of Dads is wrapping up its run.

The first season of Zoey’s averaged a 0.7 rating among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 3.1 million total viewers when factoring in seven days of delayed viewing. The network is touting the series, featuring Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham as one of its strongest digital performers, noting that it generates more than half of its 35-day viewership in the 18-49 demo from digital sources. (The entire first season is currently available on NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock.)

The dramedy currently has a 75 percent and 88 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on aggregation site RottenTomatoes.com.

Zoey's joins a roster of scripted originals on NBC's 2020-21 schedule that also includes The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Chicago franchise, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Superstore and This Is Us. Sophomore drama Manifest is still awaiting word on its future. The network has yet to make any series pickups from its pilot crop after the novel coronavirus pandemic halted production. NBC previously picked up The Kenan Show, which is being retooled after a series order last year, Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock and Ted Danson's Mr. Mayor as well as a SVU spinoff.

NBC — and ABC — are the remaining two broadcast networks that have yet to announce their schedule plans for next season. It's unclear which direction either network will move in given that a production start date — and a clear path back to work — have yet to be ironed out. Some areas, including Los Angeles, have already received the green light to go back to work though that all hinges on safety protocols that are still being worked out among a number of guilds.

Zoey's is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and Universal TV.