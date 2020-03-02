'Zola' Screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris Inks HBO Overall Deal

The 'Slave Play' author will also join the premium cabler's 'Euphoria' as part of the pact.

Slave Play author and Zola co-writer Jeremy O. Harris has signed an overall deal at HBO.

The two-year pact will have Harris develop projects for the premium cable outlet — including a drama pilot based on his Yale Drama School graduate thesis, which he's executive producing along with A24. He'll also join season two of Euphoria as a co-producer.

"Jeremy is a singular talent whose groundbreaking work in the theatrical space has already revolutionized Broadway and we couldn’t be more honored to expand the reach of his voice in television," said HBO Programming executive vp Francesca Orsi.

HBO will also help support Harris' theatre career: The deal includes a discretionary fund Harris can use to support theatrical works he will commission, enhance and produce for himself or others.

"Since first embarking on a theatre career I’ve known that tv/film would most likely be the only space where I could build a livelihood for myself, like many other playwrights before me. Yet, I wanted to make sure that any company I worked with in that space recognized the importance of maintaining the delicate ecology of theatre in these times," said Harris. "To know that HBO also believed in that vision gives me immense hope for the future of both industries. This unique partnership means that the relationship between the worlds of theatre and television can become more symbiotic in years to come. This also gives me an opportunity to spread the wealth among a community that has shared so much with me."

Harris' Slave Play, which recently ended its Broadway run, won the Kennedy Center's 2018 Rosa Parks Playwriting Award and the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting award, among other honors. His other theatrical works include Daddy, which is set to make its London debut this week, and Xander Xyst.

He co-wrote the screenplay for Sundance favorite Zola with director Janicza Bravo; the movie was nominated for the festival's Grand Jury Prize. He is repped by ICM Partners, ELIA and Granderson Des Rochers.