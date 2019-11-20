Zombie Drama 'Black Summer' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

The zombie apocalypse will continue on Netflix.

The streamer has ordered a second season of Black Summer, a spinoff of former Syfy series Z Nation. Like the first season, which debuted on Netflix in April, season two will run for eight episodes. It's set to begin production in Canada next year; a premiere date hasn't been set.

Black Summer stars Jaime King (who will also be a producer on season two) as Rose, a mother who is separated from her daughter during the early days of a zombie uprising. Rose will stop at nothing to find her, joining a small group of refugees and braving a hostile new world in her quest.

Returning castmembers for season two include Justin Chu Cary and Christine Lee. Additional cast will be announced later.

Netflix ordered the spinoff in summer 2018, not long before Z Nation began its fifth and final season. Syfy canceled the show, a low-cost production from The Asylum, the company behind Sharknado, in December 2018.

Season two of Black Summer is a Netflix Studio production. Z Nation creator Karl Schaefer and John Hyams created the series and executive produce with Abram Cox. Hyams will serve as showrunner in season two.

The show is part of a genre lineup on Netflix that includes (among others) the streamer's most popular series, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Daybreak, The Umbrella Academy and The Haunting.