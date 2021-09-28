Costume Designers Ruth Carter, Arianne Phillips and Sandy Powell Design Items for Academy Museum Gift Shop

From left: Modernica x Studio Ghibli Chair featuring an image of Jiji from Hayao Miyazaki’s 1989 film 'Kiki’s Delivery Service,' $600-$700; Spike Lee 'Crooklyn' T-shirt by Fuse Green, $28; Bruce onesie inspired by Bruce, the fiberglass shark from Jaws, $22; Ruth E. Carter x Douriean cuff made with the same tiles used for the Saban Building’s gold-cylinder facade, $700.

The Academy Museum Store — located on the first floor of the new movie museum, which opens Sept. 30 — will be stocked with an array of unique film-themed merch, including pieces designed by Hollywood costume designers. “We want visitors to be able to take home exclusive and one-of-a-kind keepsakes,” director of retail Mariah Gelhard tells THR. “We pulled from the amazing pool of talent within the Academy’s membership, which allowed the product to be intrinsically related to film and our mission. This resulted in exciting collaborations.” For example, costume designer Ruth E. Carter, with Black Panther jewelry designer Douriean Fletcher, created a jewelry line developed from the original glass-gold mosaic tiles from the Saban Building’s iconic gold cylinder facade.

Gelhard points to a partnership with the design studio Gravillis, which designed custom, limited-edition posters for the store; the design agency of Kenny and DeAnna Gravillis focuses on film and television marketing campaigns and has created posters for movies such as Straight Outta Compton and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Gelhard also notes a commission of made-in-L.A. vases by ceramicist Wayne Perry that riff on the museum’s cylindrical gold facade. Amoeba Music contributed vinyl records that zero in on film scores and soundtracks. And there are Flores Lane soy candles that pay homage to film genres; a Brain Dead x The Jim Henson Company apparel collaboration inspired by The Dark Crystal; and housewares by Poketo influenced by museum art. There also are collections that tie into the exhibition on Hayao Miyazaki (including Modernica x Studio Ghibli limited-edition chairs) and to the exhibits dedicated to Pedro Almodóvar, Spike Lee and Bruce Lee.

A gold vase by Wayne Perry inspired by the gold column on the facade of the museum’s Saban Buiilding. Academy Museum

Costume designer Arianne Phillips was tapped as creative director of a special The Wizard of Oz collection, which includes T-shirts designed by fellow costume designers Sandy Powell, Sharen Davis and Arjun Bhasin, along with a five-piece Moschino capsule line designed with the brand’s L.A.-based creative director Jeremy Scott. “I took several stills and mixed them with original artwork to create a new print inspired by how the tornado scene in the film was portrayed,” Scott said in an email to THR. “I also created a red sequin slipper clutch. Not only is the film one of my favorite classic musicals from old Hollywood, capturing both fantasy and drama set to wonderful musical performances, it centers around a lil’ girl from Kansas who felt the need to flee her home to find another world where she could belong — being a lil’ boy from Kansas City, this subtext was never lost on me.”

