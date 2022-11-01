AFM Looking to Restart Indie Industry Post-Pandemic

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'

As the independent movie world returns again to Santa Monica for the 2022 American Film Market (Nov. 1-6) this week, it is with the air of a surgeon checking out a long-ailing parent. The cinema business, suspended on life support for the past two years due to COVID restrictions, is still far from healthy.

Studio blockbusters —the Top Guns, Minions and super-hero tentpoles of this world —have done great since theatres reopened, but the market for arthouse and indie films remains shaky.

Even big, star-driven projects with studio distribution —see FilmNation and CAA’s ensemble actioner The 355 with or Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi disaster epic Moonfall from AGC Studios, distributed by Universal and Lionsgate, respectively, disappointed at the box office. With the bright shiny exception that is A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, which recently crossed the $100 million mark worldwide, indie success stories have considerably more modest.

Moonriver Content and Entertainment One’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which Focus Features bowed in the US, pulled in $10 million domestically and $16 million worldwide; Norwegian dramedy The Worst Person in the World from Oslo Pictures and MK2 ($3 million domestic via Neon, $13 million worldwide); or Ti West’s X and Pearl, the back-to-back film and prequel film horror releases that A24 dropped in March and September, respectively, and which have each grossed around $10 million domestically.

Worse news for producers and sales agents propping up their stands at the Loewes Hotel for AFM this year: the global market is even worse. In Europe, only the UK and Spain have shown a strong bounce back in box office post-COVID. France posted its worst September box office in 42 years, with a meagre $47 million in revenue and less than 7.5 million tickets sold, a 20 percent drop on last year and more than a third lower than pre-pandemic figures for 2019.

The Worst Person In The World Courtesy of TIFF

“There’s no good news at all,” said Kim Heaok of Japanese distributor Hark & Company, speaking at a panel at this year’s Busan film festival. The market in Japan for arthouse films was declining even before the pandemic, Kim noted, but COVID fears had a devastating effect, with older audiences, still the bulk of arthouse movie goers, scared to return to cinemas.

Add to that the loss of two major international markets: China, which hasn’t seen a major pre-sale in years, and Russia, which has been off-limits since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, and it’s clear producers and sales agents shilling at AFM will have a harder time hitting their targets.

“It certainly isn’t ideal not having the level of business we have had in China and Russia,” admits Jeffrey Greenstein of Millennium Media, which will be showing fresh material from fantasy action reboot Red Sonja at AFM this year. “But we find ways: not making movies is not an option.”

While sales projections fall, production costs are skyrocketing. Martin Moskowicz, co-head of German mini-major Constantin Film, which is currently shooting big-budget fantasy film Hagen, estimates that inflation, increasing competition for crew and supply-chain issues have meant budget line costs “have tripled or quadrupled [everything] is getting more expensive.”

Hagen ©Constantin Film / Mathias Bothor

Still, hope endures. Sellers point to Toronto, which saw some encouraging green shoots in the form of Focus Features’ $30 million deal with Miramax and CAA Media Finance for Alexander Payne’s Paul Giamatti-starrer The Holdovers —signed after a buyers-only screening —and international pre-sales for AGC Studios titles, including Richard Linklater’s noir comedy Hitman starring Glen Powell, and the true-life thriller The Dating Game, which Anna Kendrick will star in and helm in her directorial debut.

There’s certainly no lack of variety on offer at AFM this year, from big franchise titles — Lionsgate’s Now You See Me 3 and its upcoming Saw 10, with the latter featuring the return of Tobin Bell as puzzle-obsessed Jigsaw killer John Kramer —to indie action with dependable fan favourites Dave Bautista, Donnie Yen, Joel Kinnaman, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; to potential award contenders, including Pablo Larrain’s Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie, and Cold War director Pawel Pawlikowski’s The Island featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

“What I’ll be looking for is something unique, something truly original,” says Olivier Barbier, head of acquisitions at French distributor MK2, which turned Worst Person In The Word into a sleeper success. “If we want to bring our audience, the arthouse, independent audience, back to cinemas, we have to make theatre-going an event again. And that means giving people something they’ve never seen before. Trying to reproduce what has worked in the past would be the biggest mistake.”

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 1 daily issue at the American Film Market.