Alan Ruck Explains Why ‘Ferris Bueller’ Crew Cheered When the Ferrari Was Destroyed

Alan Ruck gets one question more than any other about Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — and yes, it is about that gorgeous 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder.

The Succession star on Monday dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to mostly discuss the hit HBO series. But, of course, his 1986 John Hughes comedy classic was mentioned.

Always a good sport about the topic, Ruck revealed how much he got paid to play Cameron Frye, Ferris’ best friend, and what he gets asked most by Bueller fans on the street.

“I made $40,000,” Ruck told Kimmel. “It was my first big part in a movie, and they’re going to find any excuse not to pay you.”

As for the most asked question: Did you really destroy that Ferrari? The answer is yes — and it was awesome, Ruck said.

“Everyone can relax and breathe a sigh of relief because they were all crap. They were all kit cars,” Ruck explained. “We couldn’t afford a real Ferrari. It was a Mustang chassis with a fiberglass body. They were just wretched. They wouldn’t start. We did this one scene 16 times because the car would not start. We had three of them. And when we sent that one out the window, the crew cheered. They were jumping up and down.”

Watch the full interview below.