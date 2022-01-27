THR ‘Sound Bites’: Chatting With the Composers of ‘Annette’ and ‘Being the Ricardos’

For the inaugural episodes of The Hollywood Reporter’s Sound Bites series, in which THR editors and writers chat with the composers and soundtrack artists behind some of the year’s buzziest films and awards contenders, Scott Roxborough sat down with the pop-rock duo Sparks, who scored Amazon’s Annette, while Hilton Dresden spoke with Daniel Pemberton, who provided the score for Amazon’s Being the Ricardos.

In the wild world of Leos Carax’s movie musical Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, the soundtrack is as crucial to the film’s tone as the script. In this case, Ron and Russell Mael, who make up the pop-rock duo Sparks, are largely responsible for both.

Annette marked a major return to cinema after public screenings had been shut down by COVID-19, opening the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, which had been canceled completely the year prior. “It’s just a really amazing thing for us to be walking up this red carpet with 2 billion French photographers shouting out, ‘A gauche, a gauche! À droite! À droite!’” recalls Russell. “Having Adam Driver to the left of you and Marianne Cotillard to the right of you … it was a real treat.”

Russell adds: “The song that opens the film, ‘So May We Start,’ became almost a de facto anthem for the festival because at that time, things were just starting to reopen again, in France. And there was an optimism about the pandemic situation. So to have a song [in] the spirit of ‘So May We Start,’ it was kind of like ‘so may we start … cinema getting back together again, the way it should be seen on a big screen in front of a lot of people.’”

The sound of the film varies widely from scene to scene, song to song. “One thing that we really like about the movie, and our director, Leos Carax, agreed, was that the music doesn’t necessarily all have to be consistent, stylistically. It can be things that sound a bit more like a band: ‘So May We Start’ is more from a band world. But then there’s songs that are more orchestrated, and ones that sound a bit more classical, and ones where the dialogue is being conveyed in a more sung-spoken sort of way,” Russell explains. “And so that was one of the things that is one of the trademarks of this film: that the music is kind of all over the map in a certain way.”

Reinterpreting the songs from their original Sparks-sung demos into the voices of the cast proved a rewarding experience. ​”You tend to fall in love with the original versions of things sometimes. But we were really pleasantly shocked that Adam was able to convey the same spirit as the original versions that Russell had done, but then obviously, putting in his own dramatic approach to them,” Ron notes. “We had a discussion early on, with Adam, just about the stylistic way of delivering the songs, and he really was on the same page as us as far as them being more naturalistic, not being kind of Broadway-esque, over emotive.” He adds: “[Adam’s] such an unbelievable actor, and he was always coming up to us and saying, ‘Hope I’m not screwing this up.’ And we said, ‘Au, contraire.’”

Pemberton hails from England, where he began his career creating the music for the iconic British comedy Peep Show. “I was once stuck in — there was a terrorist attack in London,” he recalls. “And we were locked in a nightclub for like six hours. It was a very weird experience — the people next to me started talking about Peep Show all night. And I was like, ‘I’ve just got to tell you, I’m the guy who did the Peep Show music.’ And they were like, ‘That was amazing. You made our night.'”

He did a good deal of his work on Being the Ricardos from a friend’s flat in Los Angeles, when he was there last spring as a first-time Oscar nominee for The Trial of the Chicago 7. “The last two films I’ve done with Aaron [Sorkin] have been very surreal for me, because we’ve not really met physically,” he says. “For Chicago 7, we met at a cocktail bar, an hour after the Golden Globes. And then for Ricardos, we met at the Oscars for three minutes. The rest of the time we’ve been doing virtually.”

He took inspiration from the mystique of Old Hollywood films, explaining: “There’s something about the grandness and the lushness of that time that I really wanted to capture with this music.”

Pemberton hopes to work on a universe-building fantastical project next: “It would be great to do something that was very widescreen sci-fi. A sort of textural, otherworldly kind of thing.” However, he finds that all of his projects tend to involve creating an entire galaxy of sound from scratch, adding: “I don’t care if it’s a big project. Every project is a universe. Like, if it’s a story about, I don’t know, a tin can someone’s left here, how can I turn that into a whole sonic universe?”