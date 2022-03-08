Oscar-Nominated Doc Short ‘Audible’ Shines a Spotlight on the Maryland School for the Deaf

In Netflix’s Oscar-nominated documentary short Audible, themes of community, loss and identity are explored through the lives of several high school seniors at the Maryland School for the Deaf.

Director Matt Ogens began his endeavor to make the project 12 years ago, having grown up just a few towns over from MSD. Nyle DiMarco, the celebrated model-turned-filmmaker, an executive producer on the project, has an even closer relationship to the film’s subject matter. He’s deaf himself, and an alum of the Maryland School for the Deaf who still maintains close relationships with members of the institution’s faculty.

Audible focuses specifically on a senior student named Amaree, a star athlete on the school’s football team dealing with the loss of one of his close friends due to suicide. The film also explores the lives of several of Amaree’s peers, and the ripple effect loss can have on a group of people. While dealing with heavy, emotional subjects, ultimately it is a celebration of the joy and resilience of the deaf community. And while Audible focuses specifically on the deaf experience, its themes are universal.

Ogens and DiMarco sat down with THR to discuss the creation of Audible, and what they hope audiences take away from their Academy Award-nominated short.

What specifically brought you back to your hometown to make this film?

MATT OGENS I grew up there, my family’s still there. So I knew of the school. But I also had some other deeper connections. My aunt is an ASL interpreter in the area. And when I was a kid, I was an ASL interpreter at Maryland School for the Deaf for many years. But I think the deepest connection is that my best friend since I was about 7 years old, also from Maryland, is deaf. In some ways, on a personal level, it was perhaps a way to understand and connect with him and his culture more, even though he’s my best friend. I don’t think I thought about that consciously. I actually really got deeply passionate about this 12 years before I made it — it took that long to get it made. It was many years of ups and downs and stops and starts. Getting the door closed, because people didn’t understand it or want to understand it. And then Netflix came in, and when we brought it to them [they] really understood it and were already all about inclusivity and representation and accessibility.

Nyle, when did you come on board in the filmmaking process?

NYLE DIMARCO I had actually known about this film because my older brother was the assistant coach of the football team. So I knew there was a project filming. I had the opportunity to get on board with the team and I was immensely honored. Certainly, as someone who’s come from Maryland School for the Deaf, I know the place like the back of my hand. I was really thrilled to be able to bring my own perspective as a deaf person, and also provide a little bit of creativity to the subtitling when we were working from ASL into English. It’s a complicated process, really bringing it all together and making it sort of intuitive, it was great.

What was the journey of figuring out this specific story, and how did you end up finding your narrative focus?

OGENS Yeah, I wouldn’t call it a sports doc or a football story, although that is the narrative arc. And it’s a facet of Amaree’s life. But because it’s a coming-of-age journey, we always knew we wanted to tell it through a senior that’s about to graduate high school. For any teenager, that’s a pivotal moment. Imagine if you’re deaf, going out into the scary hearing world. If I wanted a senior, over those 12 years of trying to get this made, I had to recast every year because that person I fell in love with graduated. And I’m glad it took 12 years, because I met Amaree his junior year, before the year we started filming. And I didn’t know about Teddy. I didn’t know that he and Jalen in the film were friends. I thought that friendship between Amaree and Jalen, a jock and a gay male cheerleader … obviously, so much more three-dimensional, but their friendship also spawned by a tragedy, in the loss of Teddy. Also Amaree’s relationship with his family and father, I felt in terms of storytelling was just really dramatic, but also perhaps showed some of the challenges that a young deaf teenager might be going through. It’s relatable to all of us, right? There’s mental health, and suicide, and bullying, and relationships, and sexuality for everyone. So sure, this is Amaree’s story, and it’s a death story. But I think it translates to all of us.

And then Nyle, as an executive producer, what other suggestions and contributions did you make to the storytelling of the film?

DIMARCO From an outside hearing perspective, it’s easy to look at the deaf community as very one-dimensional, missing their culture, their layers, who they are as everyday people. Where I came in, it was a really great opportunity to connect with Amaree. I understand so much of what he was trying to express. I believe a lot of the nuance and the essence of who Amaree is, is really what my job was to capture, coming in and offering my own experience. Not only to the ASL, but to Jalen, his experience, and what students might be going through at that time, really helping shape a more curated version of their reality and really bringing that to the screen. It was a real pleasure.

It’s such a celebratory film of the beauty of the deaf community. There’s very little spoken dialogue. And I’m curious if that was a conscious choice.

OGENS It’s a character-driven film, it really almost plays like a narrative, at least visually, right? Even though it’s a documentary. And so if it’s this young, deaf teenager’s perspective, I wanted to keep it that way. We want a hearing audience to empathize and understand and to be curious. To do that, we wanted to tell it through Amaree’s point of view. And then we also really wanted to make it as much, or more so, for a deaf audience.

DIMARCO A lot of my hearing friends texted me initially saying that they love that we didn’t add any voice-over. Oftentimes, when voice-overs are created, you really end up listening and not really watching, you’re able to sort of make dinner, or check the mail. What I think we wanted to force the hand in is really seeing the experience of what it’s like to be a deaf person navigating these really nuanced situations. And that was a big, very conscious choice that we made in order to pull the audience in.

When you got the Oscar nomination, what was that day like?

DIMARCO Certainly, the day I think for many of us was incredible news. But more so it felt like a big win for the deaf community, who historically has not had this type of opportunity for representation. It’s been a real lack. To have that sort of evidence of recognition, and that acknowledgement that we haven’t seen before, just made very, very, very big waves in the community. Amaree is obviously very thrilled to be coming to L.A., but very nervous, and the Oscars are a big deal. I’m going to take him out a little bit, bring him under my wing and give him a tour through L.A., a city that’s caught my heart.

I do feel that having all three of these movies [from the past couple years], Sound of Metal, CODA and Audible, is really something that is feeding each other, definitely complementing each other. But I think we really want to take advantage of the momentum in bringing this to the next level. They could all stand on their own. And I think for now, what we’re standing on is really the tip of the iceberg into a deeper, more layered look at the stories that are coming from the deaf community. Certainly, it feels like our time now. And it’s very interesting to see how deaf stories, when told from the deaf perspective, are really changing and shifting what we’re seeing in media and what we’re interested in watching. For the Oscars to have three nominations in three categories: CODA, Troy Kotsur for best supporting actor and Audible … I think this has never been done before. No matter what happens, I think we’re just thrilled that this is paving the way for a better future for us to tell even more stories from it.

Interview edited for length and clarity.