‘The Batman’ Star Andy Serkis Sheds Light on Alfred’s Backstory and Reveals His Contributions to Classic Character

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Batman.]

Andy Serkis is aware The Batman is already generating some Oscar buzz — and he finds it wholly appropriate.

The BAFTA award-winning actor appears in Matt Reeves’ dark, stylish detective story as Alfred Pennyworth, caretaker (of sorts) to Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. And just like the rest of the film — which opened to a whopping $134 million domestically — Serkis’ Alfred is a far cry from the elder, doting butler character who has been portrayed on the big screen by the likes of the late Michael Gough and Michael Caine.

Andy Serkis, who worked with Reeves in ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ is confident there will be a sequel to ‘The Batman,’ noting, “I don’t believe it’s a one-off.” courtesy The Imaginarium

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on opening day of the Warner Bros. picture, Serkis shared more insight into his character’s backstory, as it seems in this film Alfred was more of a bodyguard for Thomas and Martha Wayne than the caretaker role he took on following their murders. Walking with the aid of a cane and displaying prominent facial scars, Serkis’ Alfred has clearly lived a dangerous life. The actor helps shed some light while discussing his preparation and development.

“Alfred is very much out of sorts,” Serkis explains. “Being a military man, he is used to rules and regulations, structure and precision. I wanted him to have that military solidity in the way he dressed and carried himself, which is ruffled with Bruce’s nihilism and refusal to listen to him anymore. It’s a relationship built on shifting sands.”

Caine’s Alfred in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy did at times butt heads with Christian Bale’s Bruce, but the relationship was still far more loving and light-hearted. In The Batman, Bruce and Alfred’s bond is fairly tattered; both men push against each other over their values. That is, until Alfred is nearly killed by a bomb from the Riddler (Paul Dano) meant for Bruce. The two men reconcile in the hospital as Bruce admits he feared losing his only friend and confidant, while he also attempts to learn if his late father was, in fact, deeply imperfect.

“It was a difficult scene, actually,” Serkis tells THR of that emotional moment. “We tried charting it through various different ways, and we played different versions of it with Alfred being more vulnerable. And we settled on it the way you see in the movie.”

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman.’ Jonathan Olley / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

As for Alfred’s physical appearance and impeccable dress, Serkis says he had a decent amount of input that was implemented.

“The cane was written, Matt wanted to suggest that he had been retired from the military, and I suggested the facial scars,” Serkis says. “The costume was collaborative. I really wanted that, despite the fact that Wayne tower is falling apart, Alfred is holding on by having firm, sharp attire.”

The film, which holds an 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (and a 90 percent audience score) is already generating some Oscar buzz for next year’s race. Serkis, who has also appeared in two Marvel Studios films, including best picture nominee Black Panther, finds it fitting and hopes the Academy finally gives a worthy superhero film its due.

“The artistry that is in this movie, the level of precision that is in the design and cinematography — it’s a piece of art, but also a story that speaks to millions of people,” Serkis says. “I think it is time that the Academy supports movies of this scale. The stories are reaching the biggest audiences globally. They may not be the small art-house movies that feel worthy, but in this case, the story is as compelling and powerful as anything that I can think of this year. I think this is a growing understanding these films, which are the stories of our time and speak to such a wide range of audiences, need to be supported and awarded.”