‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ Drops Film Trailer for Paramount+ Summer Release

They’re back. Don’t tell your parents.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is making its way to Paramount+ later this month, MTV Entertainment Studios announced on Thursday. The movie is a sequel to Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996).

Along with the news that the film from creator Mike Judge will drop exclusively on the streaming service on June 23, an official trailer was released, showing the iconic cartoon buffoons are up to their old antics but in a new… space.

That’s right: somehow, someway, Beavis and Butt-Head are going to find themselves headed to space in 1998 and subsequently from there to the future of 2022, only to discover a very different world. They quickly find themselves of interest to the NSA, the governor of Texas, and a highly intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe.

The movie is one of multiple Beavis and Butt-Head projects that Paramount+ has in the works since the beloved animated franchise was revived in mid-2020. The animated series about the lovable losers was revived with a two-season order that included multiple spinoffs and movies.

While the series was slated to return to Comedy Central, it was moved to Paramount+ earlier this year as Paramount Global — like other conglomerates — continues to prioritize building up its subscription platforms. Both the show and the movies join the library of more than 200 episodes of the original MTV comedy about the two rocking slackers on the service.

Naturally, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is written, directed and stars Judge. The Paramount+ film is executive-produced by Judge Lew Morton and Mike Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

