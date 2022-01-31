“I Knew If I Could Write to That Moment … I Have a Chance of Writing a Good Screenplay”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Aaron Sorkin and the Cast of ‘Being the Ricardos’

In Being the Ricardos, writer-director Aaron Sorkin explores an extremely tumultuous week in the life of comedy’s most iconic power couple, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Sorkin sat down with cast members Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons and Tony Hale for a conversation about the film and its subjects’ legacy, moderated by Scott Feinberg for THR Presents, powered by Vision Media.

Sorkin and his cast arrived at the project harboring varying levels of familiarity with the source material. “I was born during season four of I Love Lucy, and I do have very early memories of the show being on at my parents’ house, in my grandparents’ house,” Simmons recalls. Adds Hale: “That scene where she’s in the chocolate factory, and everything goes awry, and she can’t get the chocolates … and starts popping them in her mouth. I mean, that’s just ingrained in my brain.” Bardem, who is Spanish, was unfamiliar with I Love Lucy before researching for the role, but explains he was deeply impressed by the duo once he began to immerse himself: “I was absolutely mesmerized by the quality of them as performers and everything that was coming with that. I mean, the power that they had as a couple and running a production company, being a woman and a foreigner in those times.” Kidman and Sorkin both knew the show and the fictional characters, but prior to creating this film were less familiar with the real-life couple behind I Love Lucy. “She was always there, as Lucy Ricardo, so the sort of Lucy that we all know. The Lucille Ball, I had no idea,” Kidman explains. “It was a complete discovery, and a glorious discovery, I must say.”

As Sorkin learned about the real Ball and Arnaz in preparing to write this film, one defining moment became his entryway into the script. “One of the things I was learning was that Lucy had really long yearned for domesticity,” he explains. “As much as Lucy needed domesticity, that’s how much Desi needed to just spend a little time in a place where he wasn’t second banana to his wife. I was driving around, and it occurred to me: Hmm … the most iconic line from the most iconic television series of all time is ‘Lucy, I’m home.’ Isn’t that ironic. And then I got the same look on my face that Nicole gets on her face when at the end of the film, Desi comes in and says, ‘Lucy, I’m home’, when she realizes the irony. And I knew that if I could write to that moment, if I could set the table so that that moment worked, my foot is in the door now. And I have a chance, maybe, of writing a good screenplay. That’s all I’m looking for when I’m shopping around for what I am going to do next: Do I have a chance of writing a good screenplay?”

The story also appealed to Sorkin because he was able to contain it within a restricted set of parameters. “I like four walls,” he says. “I like compressed space geographically, I like a compressed period of time. I did that in Steve Jobs. If I just type the letters ‘EXT.’ (exterior), I start to get dizzy.”

Accessing the heart of this story was less about prosthetics or perfect impressions of its subjects and more concerned with finding the interiority in these characters, Kidman explains. “He was really into the humanity of them. And all of the other exterior things, the only thing he really wanted from me was the voice. He was like ‘That’s going to define it in a very particular way.’” But beyond that, Sorkin was looking for his cast to bring out the emotional truth of these people. Kidman continues: “[He said] I want to see your skin color change, I want to see if you cry, I want to see … her humanness. That was just so brave of him. But it was also incredibly helpful as actors.” Hale adds: “The gift that Aaron kept giving to us on a daily basis was to let go of the idea of … these people in this time period, and how they were built up, and as Nicole put [it], just to keep looking at the humanity of these people.”

Sorkin’s trust in his collaborators allowed them to open up and take risks on set. Bardem reflects on playing such a charming, magnetic character as Desi, who is “the center of the party when he comes into a room. That energy I [had] never played before. I wanted to see if I could jump into that. For me, [it] was basic, the trust and the confidence of Aaron. I mean, without that it would have been impossible, because it’s a big task, for any actor.” Kidman was given the instruction in one early scene to put her feet up on the table of a desk. After initial skepticism, she embraced the note and found it to be a helpful way into the character. She recalls: “Aaron sent me an email that night going: ‘As soon as you put your feet up on the desk, you had the character.’ And from that point on, Lucille just started to click in, I could just feel her.”

Another interesting way into the legendary characters of Arnaz and Ball for the actors was their sexuality, something entirely scrubbed away from the television of the time. “​​I remember Aaron initially saying to us both, Javier, right? It is so important that they’re sexy together, that their sexuality is apparent, because in the show that is not allowed,” Kidman effuses. “They can be happy families, they can be all of these things. They can have fights, but they cannot actually have sexuality, which I also think is really a great thing as an actor to play, and great storytelling, because those are things we can get our hooks into.”

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of the real-life Lucille and Desi, visited the set on Kidman’s final day of filming, despite Sorkin having set a boundary. “I had laid out a very difficult law,” the director recounts. “‘Lucie, I’m sorry, but you can’t come to the set. I can’t ask Nicole and Javier to play your parents in front of you.’ On Nicole’s last day of shooting she told Lucie, ‘Come on down!’” Nicole recalls, laughing: “She’s an actress, and she was really open and supportive and has been, and I’ve become very close with her. I’m glad she was there. I think the water pipe broke that day.”

“We shot a bunch of scenes on the Queen Mary,” Sorkin responds. “Our production designer Jon Hutman had turned some places on the Queen Mary into other places. And the small little passageways, the corridors of the Queen Mary, began filling with streaming water, just like in Titanic. But I decided at that point, you know, we got it. It’s good. That’s a wrap for today.”

