‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘The Lost Daughter’ and More Producers on Their Most Challenging Moments: “You’re Ripping Your Hair Out Trying to Make a Movie”

CHELSEA BARNARD

C’MON C’MON (A24)

Writer-director Mike Mills’ latest stars Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny, a childless man in his 40s who steps in to take care of his young nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), as his sister handles a family crisis. “We were such a tight family, the bonds formed between us as a crew and a cast,” says producer Barnard, noting that all the key members of the production crew traveled from Los Angeles to New York, New Orleans and Detroit, where Johnny interviews children about their daily lives for a documentary. “The film is [about finding] space to connect with people and to get through stuff together, which is fulfilling and beautiful and wonderful in its own way — even though you’re ripping your hair out trying to make a movie.”

One maddening struggle ahead of filming was securing Norman, who is British, in the role as Jesse. “Mike found Woody and was pretty sure this was our guy, and he and Joaquin wanted to spend more time with him,” Barnard remembers. Both Phoenix and Mills wanted the chance to bond with the young actor in the months before production began in November. “Unfortunately, with the U.S. government, you can’t start the visa application until you’ve hired someone. And because of the 45th president of the United States, there were more roadblocks for non-Americans to come here.”

A letter-writing campaign ensued, with urgent pleas sent to Sens. Patrick Leahy and Dianne Feinstein. Benedict Cumberbatch, with whom Norman appeared in The Current War, wrote a letter of recommendation, as did that film’s director, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, and executive producer Martin Scorsese. “We were supposed to start rehearsing with him Oct. 26 and shoot on Nov. 11, and on Oct. 21 we still had no idea if he was going to be able to come to the country. I was on the phone with someone at the embassy who said, ‘Well, he hasn’t won an Oscar … ‘ I was like, “Ma’am, he’s 10!’ “

Following the struggle to get Norman cleared to work in the U.S., Barnard made sure the production was a warm environment for the young actor. “It wasn’t just about getting him here and putting him to work — he’s a child,” she says. “We wanted him to have a life and have an experience he would remember.”

Woody Norman (left) and Joaquin Phoenix in A24’s C’mon C’mon, written and directed by Mike Mills. Courtesy of Tobin Yelland/A24 Films

TODD BLACK

BEING THE RICARDOS (Amazon)

For the behind-the-scenes drama that follows Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during a rocky week of production on I Love Lucy, producer Black spent more than a year trying to persuade Aaron Sorkin to write the film’s script. “He can do anything he wants and work with anybody he wants,” says Black. “I told [Ball and Arnaz’s daughter] Lucie Arnaz that I’d get Aaron Sorkin. I told Aaron I was not going to make this with anybody else.”

With the highly coveted writer on board to pen the script (who later took on the task of helming the film himself), Black knew he could fill the cast with incredible talent — even if they didn’t exactly look like their onscreen characters did in real life. “Aaron was able to write two distinctly different people for four characters,” he says. “Lucille Ball is different from Lucy Ricardo, Desi Arnaz is different from Ricky Ricardo, [and the same with] Vivian Vance and Ethel and William Frawley and Fred. That’s hard to do on a page as a writer, let alone directing an actor.”

When the casting was announced — and skeptics proudly aired their criticisms on social media — it had an effect on the production. “Nicole was freaked and almost pulled out a couple of times,” Black says. “Twitter ripped it apart before we shot the movie. And then, after seeing the movie, people are admitting, ‘Oh, we were wrong.’ Which is quite gratifying.”

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the scenes look at I Love Lucy. Courtesy of Glen Wilson/Amazon

TALIA KLEINHENDLER

THE LOST DAUGHTER (Netflix)

In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, Olivia Colman plays a British professor who develops an intense bond with a young American woman (Dakota Johnson) while on vacation. The film was to be shot in Cape May, New Jersey, but the pandemic made that impossible; Colman was unable to enter the country. “Maggie said, ‘What if she’s on vacation in Greece?’ ” recalls producer Kleinhendler. “Five minutes later, we were on the phone with a German-Greek producer. Greece was just reopening for the summer holidays, and they had a 40 percent tax incentive.” The location change also worked thematically: In a foreign country, Colman’s character Leda feels detached. “It wasn’t a huge change to the script — it enhanced the story and made the film better.”

Dakota Johnson (left) and Olivia Colman in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter. Courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis/Netflix

JAMES LASSITER

THE HARDER THEY FALL (Netflix)

Many film producers suddenly became experts on public health last year when the pandemic complicated production shoots nationwide. It’s certainly not what producer Lassiter expected after a table read for writer-director Jeymes Samuel’s script. “Right after the table read, we gathered everyone around and we said, ‘We have to shut down,’ ” recalls Lassiter of the day before shooting was supposed to begin.

Production was stalled for about a month, and the shoot resumed when the messaging around COVID still was chaotic. “Almost daily, the science was changing, and it created so much anxiety every week,” Lassiter says, adding that the set had a “gauntlet” of checkpoints where cast and crew would have temperature checks and COVID tests. “I could never get to the place where I thought I had all the information — it was so fluid.”

Lassiter says his only disappointment was that Samuel, who made his feature directorial debut with the Western, had an atypical experience on his first film. “Jeymes is one of the most optimistic people, and he came to set every day with such energy,” he recalls. “In a weird way, he didn’t know any better because it was his first movie. And we had such professionals in Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Jonathan Majors. Jeymes didn’t get to interact with the actors the way he normally would. But he infused his optimism into everyone and got great performances.”

Jeymes Samuel’s Western The Harder They Fall marks his debut as a feature director. Courtesy Of Netflix

JULIE OH

TICK, TICK … BOOM! (Netflix)

The musical biopic starring Andrew Garfield as Rent composer Jonathan Larson is a love letter to musical theater fans, especially after a year in which stages closed across the country. Timing was very tricky for filming; producer Oh calls director Lin-Manuel Miranda “one of the busiest men alive.” When production was set to begin in March 2020, however, Oh’s plans were derailed. “We were trying to create a bubble in New York City, which is maybe the hardest city to do that in.”

One particular challenge was the Sunday brunch musical sequence, which includes cameos by such Broadway greats as André De Shields, Chita Rivera and Joel Grey. “We had to work at the last moment on a safety plan that made sure we weren’t putting anyone at high risk,” Oh says. “And then I had to stay chill when Bernadette Peters was on set because it felt like the queen was visiting us.”

A silver lining of the pandemic was that New York Theatre Workshop, where Larson performed Tick, Tick … Boom! in 1992-93 and Rent opened in 1996, was suddenly dark. “That theater should never have been available,” Oh says. “We spent a really magical week and a half there.”

Andrew Garfield in Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! Courtesy of Macall Polay/Netflix

KEVIN MESSICK

DON’T LOOK UP (Netflix)

Adam McKay’s political satire — in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence try in vain to convince the American public that a comet is speeding toward Earth — is directly inspired by the divisive political chaos in the U.S. over the past few years. Although there were parallels between COVID deniers and the movie’s blissfully ignorant people who refuse to look up at the sky to see the truth for themselves, there was another current event that caused concern during the film’s shoot: the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that coincided with a planned night shoot for a riot sequence.

“Amidst all of the turmoil [in Washington] that day, [people were worried] that civil unrest would spread to other major cities,” Messick says, adding that officials in Boston were suddenly anxious about the sequence, concerned that local citizens might mistake the film production for a real riot.

“It was surreal,” he adds. “The themes of the movie that we were making touch on believing in facts. The reaction to the truth was playing out, in a different way, at our nation’s Capitol. [We ended up] filming a scene that was very connected to the themes involved in the insurrection.”

Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Netflix

PATRICK WACHSBERGER

CODA (Apple TV+)

As an executive, Wachsberger has overseen production on big-budget tentpole releases. With CODA, Sian Heder’s directorial debut that stars Emilia Jones as the sole hearing member of a deaf family in Gloucester, Massachusetts, he admits that the film was hardly a challenge to pull off. “It went really smoothly for one reason,” Wachsberger says, pointing to Heder’s leadership over the project.

Heder chose to film CODA on location in Gloucester to make the film authentic, as the family at the center of it works in the fishing industry. “She knew the town very well, having spent holidays there as a kid,” Wachsberger says. “Sure, we could have probably found a cheaper place to film, but we didn’t want to challenge her.” Having originally hired Heder to write the script, which was based on the 2014 French feature La Famille Bélier, the producer adds that he was so impressed with her dedication that he took the gamble and offered Heder the job to helm the film.

The crew also found a warm welcome among the town’s residents, who weren’t too disturbed by a film production, considering CODA’s small scale. Recalls Wachsberger, “The people in the community were amazing.”

Amy Forsyth, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur in Apple TV+’s CODA. Courtesy Of Apple Tv+

SAMANTHA QUAN

RED ROCKET (A24)

Sean Baker’s comic drama — which stars Simon Rex as Mikey Saber, a washed-up porn star who returns to his hometown much to the chagrin of his estranged wife — was shot in Texas in fall 2020 with a skeleton crew of 10 and a cast of primarily first-time actors. “Sean places production value on the place and the people we go to,” says producer Quan, noting that Baker often casts nonactors wherever he shoots (Quan also worked with Baker on 2017’s The Florida Project). “When we went to Texas, things would change on a dime. You can’t really do that with COVID,” Quan says of the 10-person team, out of which five were producers, with each, in the grand spirit of independent filmmaking, wearing many hats. “I was coaching [the actors], doing hair and makeup — we were doing everything all at the same time.”

This also meant that the crew had to be ready to appear on camera at a moment’s notice. “One thing that came up with casting is that, if you want to use real people, you have to test them [for COVID],” Quan notes. “Let’s say we had planned to shoot in a house one day with just our main characters — they are tested, that’s fine. But one day, at the last minute, Sean wanted to do a scene at a skate park. We didn’t have any extras, so we had to use our crew. Drew Daniels, our DP, is actually skating a skateboard in that scene.”

Even with the “nimble” crew, Quan admits that having the team appear in the film as extras required some creative troubleshooting. “There weren’t that many of us, so there’d be moments [where I’d shout], ‘OK, quickly change your shirt and walk by again. Change your hair, walk by again!” she remembers. “We needed to stay safe and follow all the rules while also getting Sean’s vision. He wanted a real place, not a ghost town.”

Simon Rex and Bree Elrod in A24’s Red Rocket, directed by Sean Baker. Courtesy Of A24

