‘Belfast’ Producer Tamar Thomas on the Film’s Response in Northern Ireland: “They Really Have Taken It to Their Heart”

Tamar Thomas has worked alongside director Kenneth Branagh since his 1992 feature, Peter’s Friends, serving as his assistant on many features including his acclaimed Shakespeare adaptations Much Ado About Nothing, Othello and Hamlet (for which the writer-director earned an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay). Her first credit as a producer was on his 2018 drama, All Is True (the Shakespeare biopic in which Branagh played the bard in the final years of his life), and for her second, Focus Features’ Belfast, Thomas has earned her first Oscar nomination.

Thomas, who grew up outside Southampton, England, and studied stage management at RADA before working with Branagh, spoke with THR about her longtime collaboration with the eight-time Oscar-nominated director on his most personal film yet, inspired by his own childhood growing up in Northern Ireland amid the Troubles of the late ’60s.

You worked as Kenneth Branagh’s assistant for many years before becoming his producer. What was that transition like?

Challenging, but wonderful. I’ve been a long-term associate or assistant — that role is to protect and enable him to do his best work. Part of being a producer is also to do that, but also to listen and guide him. We’ve worked [together] for such a long time that we have such a shorthand now that I can absolutely feel when he is unhappy or unsure. And I can step in and help with that as best I can. I’ve done quite a bit of theater producing with him, which is a bit similar in the sense of wanting to build a family around him and have all that support that helps him do the best work that he can do. We can get the play or the script to service that in the best way possible.

Since you’ve worked with him for such a long time, you probably knew about his childhood in Northern Ireland.

I’ve met his granny, and I knew those uncles and aunties. I know his brother very well. So, yes, I knew the characters and those stories.

Were you aware he was working on an autobiographical story? When did you first read the script?

When the [COVID-19] lockdown happened, he was in postproduction on Death on the Nile — we were in the middle of the director’s cut [and] doing that remotely. I knew Ken would want to use that time productively, and he had a number of projects that he wanted to be writing. But this one sort of came to him during the lockdown. That silence, that wanting to think about home, and that sense of where that feeling had come from resonated with him. He was writing along, and he’d send me little things like, “Can you look into popular children’s names in 1969? What was on at the cinema [in those] days? What were all the lollipops that you can remember?” We had a great discussion about what we could remember from our own childhoods.

We’ve done a lot of work in Northern Ireland over the years, and Ken is very heavily involved with a number of charities over there. There were lots of friends and colleagues that we could call on to get [research] help. As soon [as he] mentioned that this was happening, lots of people were just going, “OK, I can get that for you.” It was a good little project to be doing at the beginning, during that strange lockdown period.

Best supporting actress nominee Judi Dench, Jude Hill and best supporting actor nominee Ciarán Hinds. Courtesy of Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Many filmmakers who made movies during COVID have said that it added a bigger sense of community around their productions. I imagine it was very exciting for a lot of people to come on board.

People hadn’t worked for a very long time and needed work. But also, they were putting themselves at risk to work. There was a certain feeling about that, that we all put our trust into something. And because it was such a special project for Ken, they all wanted to try extra hard — it had an extra special feeling because it meant so much to him. People felt that they really did want to help and join in, and it was risky. There was no vaccine. We were one of the first [films] to start [production], so we were making up the rules. There were no real guidelines. Everybody had to put their trust in us, and we had to trust them that they would keep themselves safe to keep everybody else safe — especially when you have an 86-year-old [Judi Dench] and a 10-year-old [Jude Hill]. People have families at home that are at risk. I think that it was much more collaborative in that way, because it was also their home lives that were part of the project.

Producer Tamar Thomas Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

How did you discover Jude Hill, and were you at all nervous about him handling a starring role in his film debut?

Lucy Bevan and Carla Stronge looked at 300 boys. I kept saying to Ken, “We can’t make this film until we have the right Buddy. This film doesn’t go without Buddy.” We all said to each other that we weren’t going to go ahead until we found Buddy, and when we found him that would be the thing that greenlit the film. And it will be what his availability was. Once we had him, we knew we had a film and we had something special. There were some great little actors out in Belfast — some fabulous audition tapes, extraordinary work. But Jude’s listening was the thing that really struck us, the way that he could listen, that level of concentration. And he’s so charming and he looks like Ken as a child.

We tried to explain to [his parents] what it would be like, because [he had] not done a film before. It’s really long days; sometimes you’ll be there all day, and you might not get used for one bit. How do you think his level of concentration will be? They said, “Well, he’s sort of used to that, because he does Irish dancing. We’re often up at 4 a.m., and we travel all the way across Ireland and he does his dance. If he gets to the next round, he might do another dance. Sometimes [he will] just have to wait because his sister’s gone through [to another round] because she’s really, really good.” [I thought,] “OK, that’s perfect training.” Every day, he came and he had done his homework, he knew his lines. He worked hard. He was fantastic and very, very much helped by his fantastic parents, who were phenomenal.

The Troubles are a very controversial subject matter. How has the film been received across the U.K. and Northern Ireland?

They are incredibly proud of it. There is a wonderful cinema there called the Queen’s Film Theatre, which has been running for 56 years and was open all through the Troubles. And we have broken all records. We’ve had a number of letters from people saying, “That’s my story. I remember that street. I went to that shop.” They really have taken it to their heart, because it’s showing the Belfast they all know.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in a March stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.