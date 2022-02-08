‘The Power of the Dog’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reflects on Nomination, How He Tried to Impress Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog received 12 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, including one for Benedict Cumberbatch, who called the lead actor nod “humbling” and “gratifying.”

“I’m kind of giddy,” Cumberbatch told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a wonderful, humbling and very gratifying thing to experience part of this extraordinary journey. This is conversation that began nearly three years ago now… talking with Jane about this extraordinary character and this really complex character in this amazing story and this collision of people in this beautiful landscape and era.”

But Cumberbatch had perhaps the best things to say about Jane Campion, who wrote and directed the film, and also received a best director nomination, as well as a best picture nod.

“The beginning of thinking about it started really, properly, when I met her and of course, I’d been told she was coming so I read the book, I got caught reviewing The Piano, but I quickly turned it off as she came in,” he told THR. “Not that I don’t know that film backwards but I just wanted to see it one more time to be able to fish out some detail that might surprise her with my viewing skills to impress her. She’s such a delight. She’s such an intuitive witch really, she’s just got this amazing magic about her. She’s a very spiritual person. And she kind of knows you rather than sees you, rather than examines you. That’s who I met.”

Cumberbatch, who stars in the film alongside Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee (who also received nominations), was so humbled by the 12 nominations the film received, that he said he was going to get a “t-shirt or some shoes with 12 on them.”

“[Jane’s] a poet. As opposed to writing a New York [Times] op-ed on Trumpism, this is poetry. This is really leaning into the visual medium at its richest. And when I first saw it… I saw that I was part of the world I was part of and it blew me away and I thought, oh my God, I’m in a truly great piece of cinema,” he said.

He added: “And my three friends — we’re a quartet. Jesse [Plemons] is extraordinary in everything he does, he is such a profoundly gifted actor who grounds everything in realism, that’s based on intuition and some magic of his own but also hard work. It’s so tender what he does with George, it’s so heartbreaking and I’m so glad he’s getting this recognition both at the BAFTAs and the Oscars, and Kodi [Smit-McPhee] of course is just an extraordinary creature and playing an extraordinary character and just knocks it out of the park. Kirsten [Dunst], likewise, what a journey she goes on as Rose… she’s an amazing actress.”

Cumberbatch was nominated alongside Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).