‘Black Widow’ Cinematographer Gabriel Beristain Featured in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

Black Widow cinematographer Gabriel Beristain is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen.

Beristain has worked on a string of Marvel movies, including the Thor films and The Avengers handling additional photography. Most recently, he served as director of photography on Black Widow, which arrives simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow, and she’s joined by a cast including Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

“This film is going to start speaking more toward the soul of the audience and the characters,” he says of Black Widow and lensing intimate, dramatic moments, particularly between Johansson and Pugh, while working with “fantastic” director Cate Shortland.

“Marvel films reach so many people in the world,” he adds. “If we have a platform that has extraordinary reach, let’s use it to dive into issues that we need to be discussing in our society.”

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features cinematographers, composers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion picture and episodic series.