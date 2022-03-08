‘Blink’ Filmmakers Parlayed a Horror Short Into Their Feature Debut

Just a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic reshaped Hollywood, filmmakers Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg shot a passion project with an unknown actor named Sophie Thatcher. Two years later, Thatcher’s career is taking off, thanks to work in Yellowjackets and The Book of Boba Fett. And that horror short, Blink, is finally debuting at South by Southwest on March 13 and hitting YouTube a day later.

Blink centers on a young woman (Thatcher) stuck in a hospital bed. Her only mode of communication is blinking her eyes, and throughout the short, it becomes apparent she was attacked by a mysterious entity that isn’t done with her.

“It goes back to that fear that we all have when we wake up at three in the morning in our bed, and we think we’ve heard a noise, or we see something in the darkness,” says Cohen, who directed the film and co-wrote it with Halberg, a USC film school classmate.

Blink is the first short to come out of Scream Gems Horror Lab, which produces shorts from up-and-coming filmmakers. The program hails from Screen Gems, the Sony-backed genre label, with the goal of finding projects that could become features.

Cohen and Halberg originally envisioned Blink as a feature, and then reverse-engineered it into a short after producer Scott Glassgold asked if they had any ideas for the Scream Gems program. Glassgold then recommended Thatcher for the main role after working with her, and soon the team was filming over two days.

“They say that good actors act with their eyes. This film is something that literally she has to act with her eyes,” Halberg notes of the lead.

Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg on the set of Blink. Courtesy of Screen Gems

After the shoot, the filmmaking duo stayed in business with Screen Gems, which hired them to write Horrorscope, an adaptation of Alloy Entertainment’s Nicholas Adams’ 1992 novel, in which a group of college friends begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes after getting their horoscopes read.

The duo worked on multiple drafts during the pandemic and about a month ago got some unexpected news. Screen Gems and Alloy wanted to know if they’d like to direct their script.

“We try to write with a director’s mind, in that you want to be visual on the page,” notes Halberg. “But we didn’t ever write it for us to be attached to direct.”

Cohen, who has also worked on multiple scripts with filmmaker Roland Emmerich, including the recent Moonfall, says he and Halberg are now going through the script to amp up the scares. But they still dream of returning to the world of Blink, too.

Says Cohen with a laugh: “If we could get Sophie. She might be too busy for us now.”