Bron Studio Champions Films “Fiercely Interested in the Human Experience”

Here’s an example of a Hollywood testimonial to the power of a trusted producing partner: Several years ago, Charlize Theron was making the usual eight-minute drive to pick up her kids at the school bus stop on an ordinary afternoon in early October when she received a call saying that Megan Ellison’s Annapurna was pulling out of Bombshell, the movie she was making about the women of Fox News who set out to expose Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Theron, who was producing and starring as anchor Megyn Kelly, freaked.

Bombshell was only two weeks away from shooting. If they didn’t meet the start date, they could lose co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie because of scheduling conflicts. Theron’s first and only call was to Aaron Gilbert, who, alongside his wife, Brenda Gilbert, runs the Canadian production and financing company Bron Studios, which had made Jason Reitman’s Tully, also starring Theron. By the time she picked up her children and brought them home, the problem was solved.

“Aaron picked up the phone, which was just a miracle. And he said, ‘Send me the script,'” recalls Theron. “I’m eternally grateful to him. He was the guy in the red cape who flew down and saved [us]. I didn’t want to call him; it was just so demoralizing. But if wasn’t for Aaron, I think the movie would’ve fallen apart.”

Bombshell was completed and released in late December 2019, picking up three Academy Award nominations, including best actress for Theron and supporting actress for Robbie. They are among the more than 30 Oscar nominations and six wins the Canadian-based Bron has amassed since launching in 2010 on its way to becoming one of the industry’s most prestigious go-to financing and production houses, providing more than $1 billion in production financing. And in this year’s Oscar race, Bron has Licorice Pizza and House of Gucci via its co-financing venture with MGM. In a snub that surprised many, House of Gucci‘s Lady Gaga was passed over for a best actress nom, even as she was nominated by several other groups, including the BAFTAs, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

The Gilberts, who grew their company as they raised three kids in Vancouver, have established a reputation for supporting diverse storytelling and a filmmaker’s vision at a time when smaller and midrange movies like Bombshell are often rebuffed by the Hollywood legacy studios focused on big, branded IP in terms of their theatrical ambitions. Luckily, cash-flush streamers have provided a new home for such films. Reitman, Theron and Nate Parker are all integral members of the Bron stable.

The long list of movies that Bron has co-financed or produced includes Joker, the new Ghostbusters franchise, The Mule, Candyman, Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood and Greyhound with Tom Hanks. Others are Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, Pieces of a Woman and three Denzel Washington titles: Fences, Roman J. Israel, Esq. and A Journal for Jordan, alongside Reitman’s Tully and The Front Runner.

“I think we’re known as a company that takes chances and tells stories that others maybe aren’t so willing to tell,” says Aaron.

Bron has backed a number of movies about the Black experience, such as the recent Judas and the Black Messiah, Queen & Slim and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson. “We don’t think of things as risks in the way that other people do. We see it as an opportunity to tell different types of stories that can resonate globally, have a social impact and encourage others to do the same as what we’re doing,” says Brenda.

Jennifer Hudson (center) in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Courtesy of Quantrell D. Colbert/MGM

The low-key but shrewd Aaron was a successful music licensing executive attorney when a friend asked if he could arrange financing for an indie Canadian movie he was making, Daydream Nation. Gilbert accepted the challenge and caught the moviemaking virus. He and his wife, who worked in merchant banking at the time, quit their day jobs and launched Bron in 2010.

Several years later, the Gilberts partnered with Jason Cloth’s Toronto-based Creative Wealth Media, which is backed by Canadian pension plans, mutual funds and private investment groups. Bron Studios handles in-house productions, while Bron Creative is a co-financing and co-producing vehicle for studio partners. The Gilberts also have launched Bron Ventures, which invests in other companies, including Media Res, home of the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show, a hit for Apple TV+.

A defining year for Bron as a film operation was in 2016, when Washington’s Fences was released in theaters during the heart of awards season and, earlier in the year, Parker’s Birth of a Nation became a Sundance Film Festival sensation before Parker became engulfed in controversy. The company also opened offices in L.A. and expanded its animation division, which was first formed in 2012, to the U.K. (One Bron animation success story is The Willoughbys, which Brenda helped shepherd. Netflix picked up the popular comedy and released it on the service in 2020.)

Birth of a Nation‘s reception at Sundance was the stuff of dreams for a company like Bron. The film sparked a fierce bidding war and was acquired by Fox Searchlight in a record-setting $17.5 million deal for worldwide rights as Oscar buzz built. Weeks later, however, articles about an alleged rape that Parker and co-writer Jean McGianni Celestin had been accused of committing in college resurfaced in the media. While Parker had been acquitted of the 1999 crime, the headlines about the trial and the victim’s subsequent suicide damaged Birth of Nation beyond repair. The $8 million film was released at the U.S. box office in the fall of that year but topped out at $7 million and quickly disappeared.

But the Gilberts have shown loyalty to those they believe in. Bron is in postproduction on Parker’s latest directorial effort, Solitary, starring David Oyelowo as a man who must reenter the world after serving seven years in solitary confinement. Neither Aaron nor Brenda flinches when asked about what some might have deemed a difficult hiring decision. “We went through a really tough time together, obviously, with Birth of a Nation and everything Nate and his family have had to experience since then,” says Aaron. “Bottom line, he is an incredible filmmaker, with an incredible voice, who makes really powerful, important movies. I want to support that. And the Nate I know is an incredible human being. David Oyelowo and I feel the same way. We will walk arm in arm with Nate, and Brenda will be right next to me.” They will hold off for now on taking the film to market.

Oyelowo says Parker is one of his closest friends. The two also are set to make the boxing drama Sweet Thunder for Bron. “The great thing about Bron is that they are prepared to go on that journey with a filmmaker like Nate to try and not only make his film but to win some folks back,” says the British actor. “The chances are, you won’t win everyone, but my goodness, to have a company that knows that and does it anyway — I’ll go anywhere for that. That’s big.”

Fences, Bron’s second high-profile release of 2016, was far less fraught. Paramount acquired distribution rights to the adaptation of the Broadway play and released the film — directed by and starring Washington opposite Viola Davis — during the heart of awards season. (Davis won a best supporting Oscar for the role.) The deal gave Bron entrée to working with the major studios, and the Gilberts soon struck several single-picture distribution deals with other majors for some of its in-house productions, including for Bill Condon’s The Good Liar, with Helen Mirren.

In 2018, Bron Creative upped its profile when it signed a $100 million co-financing slate deal with Warner Bros. Bron put up 25 percent of the budget for Todd Phillips’ R-rated Joker, a risky $70 million film on paper that ended up grossing $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office and spun enormous profits for all involved (Village Roadshow also had a 25 percent stake). Aaron has no illusions and is betting that Warners won’t ask Bron to co-finance Joker 2, since the first movie did so well. The studio won’t need to hedge its bets by reducing its financial exposure and taking on partners.

Bron Creative followed that success in 2019 by signing a $100 million slate deal with MGM, putting up about a third of any film it invests in, such as awards contender Licorice Pizza. MGM chief Michael De Luca says the relationship with Bron is different than with the average co-financer and that Aaron Gilbert has impeccable taste: “Aaron isn’t just a numbers cruncher. Obviously, the numbers are really important, but he leads with his gut and pursues the things that creatively turn him on. I look at Aaron as a creative partner as well as a fiscal partner. He’s a movie geek like I am.”

Alana Haim (left) and sister Danielle Haim in the Oscar hopeful Licorice Pizza, which was backed by Bron as part of its co-financing deal with MGM. Courtesy of Melinda Sue Gordon/MGM

In the post-pandemic era, the major studios may no longer need slate financing partners, since they will likely be making fewer “risky” movies for theatrical. Disney has never been a fan of such partners. Warners is getting a new owner, Discovery, while MGM is being bought by Amazon.

“I’ll be honest with you, that is only a part of our business,” says Aaron. “Don’t get me wrong, I love and am super proud of curating movies with others. We’re very additive to helping secure some of those movies. We aren’t just an investor only and are very involved. I love that. However, in this climate, where we’re putting our real energy is the IP that we’re creating in the digital space and television space and in the films that we are making.”

Bron’s upcoming film slate also includes Monkey Man, Dev Patel’s directorial debut, which sold to Netflix for a pleasing $30 million, and Ron Howard’s Thai cave rescue drama Thirteen Lives, which will go out through Warners. There’s also the Barry Levinson-directed The Survivor, which debuts on HBO in late April and stars Ben Foster as Harry Haft, a Jewish man who survived three Nazi concentration camps by boxing at the behest of SS officers.

“He’s devoted,” Foster says of Aaron. “We flew to Auschwitz before filming because he thought it was important. That’s not necessarily something a studio head would think of doing. And that’s why I like working with Aaron and Brenda. They are fiercely interested in the human experience,” says Foster. “The Survivor represents everything Aaron and Brenda are really about, which is giving voice to those who need it and finding hope even in the darkest of places.”

Reitman is another fan of the Gilberts and even arranged with Sony for Bron to invest in his Ghostbusters reboot and Ghostbusters: Afterlife after Bron made Tully and The Front Runner (both directed by Reitman) possible. Says Theron, “Sometimes these financiers can feel like barnacles attached to you at all times. Aaron doesn’t have that vibe. I have a vivid memory of Aaron being respectful of Jason’s process and my process during Tully. That’s why it was a no-brainer for me to pick up the phone and call him when Bombshell needed a producer and a partner.”

From left: Jason Reitman, Hugh Jackman and Jay Carson with Aaron and Brenda Gilbert at the 2018 NYC premiere of The Front Runner. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

The pandemic has had a profound impact on Bron, both on the personal and business front. Aaron used to travel much of the time. That changed, and the couple found themselves spending much more time together. The Gilberts say it’s important that they make all decisions together. “We’ve learned what we’re good at, and how we can divide and conquer, and also how to become very efficient,” says Brenda, who spends the majority of her time on the unscripted side of the aisle, while her husband focuses on the overall day-to-day matters. “We don’t always agree, but we really understand each other, I think, a lot better than we ever had.”

The pandemic also meant that, on the business side, senior executives making a certain amount were asked to take a 50 percent pay cut for two or so months, then were paid 75 percent of their salary for eight or nine months. “When everything shut down for us, quite frankly, it was tough,” says Aaron. “We had multiple shows that were shut down, and all of our releases pushed. So we were not able to recapture money from releases; we weren’t able to get producer overhead; we weren’t able to recapture development costs. It was tough. But in February, we were able to write a check and get everyone paid.”

The Gilberts are working on a new capital partnership from around the world that they can’t yet discuss. Says Aaron, “We’re converting into more of a media tech company and have different kinds of production and corporate partners needed financially.”

They say they won’t move away from movies, however. “It’s in our DNA,” says Aaron. “Are we going to do 20 movies a year or 15 movies a year? No. I don’t think the market could sustain that nowadays, so we’re just going to be a little bit more careful in how we’re building them. We’re really proud of our films. That’s who we are. However, it’s nice as a company to have growing interest in television, nonscripted, animation, online, interactive gaming, sales and tech-related as well.”

On the TV side, Bron has The Defeated on Netflix and two shows on AMC — the Irish crime drama Kin and Ten Percent, an American remake of the hit French comedy Call My Agent — with the spaghetti Western homage The Dirty Black Bag debuting in the coming days. The company is also expanding into the unscripted space, and currently has three feature documentaries in the pipeline (the Gilberts reveal that one of the docs is called Loudmouth, based on the life of Rev. Al Sharpton). And in the past year, the Gilberts built out Bron Digital and its Epic Games’ Unreal Engine virtual pipeline, which is now in production on three animated series, each of which also has online worlds (metaverse), interactive games, digital merchandising (NFTs), music, publishing and more.

All told, Bron, which remains headquartered in Vancouver, has more than 200 employees working across its various companies and divisions in Vancouver, the U.S., U.K. and New Zealand.

“I’ve never heard a bad thing said about Aaron and Brenda. That doesn’t exist in Hollywood,” says Foster. “They’re decent, good human beings. And they love their family and they live outside the system in Canada.”

This story first appeared in the March 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.