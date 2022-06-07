‘Bullet Train’ Drops New Trailer With More Action and Brad Pitt Humor

A new look at Bullet Train dropped Tuesday, featuring a lot more action and hilarious Brad Pitt moments.

In the Columbia Pictures action-thriller, Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky but highly-gifted assassin determined to finally do his job peacefully. But, naturally, fate has other plans. His latest mission puts him on the world’s fastest bullet train in Japan, with a variety of lethal adversaries from around the globe who appear to all have the same goal in mind.

The film stars Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.

Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the book by Kotaro Isaka. The film is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. Executive producers include Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick.

Bullet Train arrives in theaters Aug. 5. Watch the newest trailer, below.