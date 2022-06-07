×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Bullet Train’ Drops New Trailer With More Action and Brad Pitt Humor

The Columbia Pictures action-thriller arrives in theaters Aug. 5.

Bullet Train
Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train.' Scott Garfield /© Sony Pictures Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection

A new look at Bullet Train dropped Tuesday, featuring a lot more action and hilarious Brad Pitt moments.

In the Columbia Pictures action-thriller, Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky but highly-gifted assassin determined to finally do his job peacefully. But, naturally, fate has other plans. His latest mission puts him on the world’s fastest bullet train in Japan, with a variety of lethal adversaries from around the globe who appear to all have the same goal in mind.

The film stars Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.

Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the book by Kotaro Isaka. The film is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. Executive producers include Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick.

Bullet Train arrives in theaters Aug. 5. Watch the newest trailer, below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad