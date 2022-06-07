‘Bullet Train’ Drops New Trailer With More Action and Brad Pitt Humor

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
A new look at Bullet Train dropped Tuesday, featuring a lot more action and hilarious Brad Pitt moments.
In the Columbia Pictures action-thriller, Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky but highly-gifted assassin determined to finally do his job peacefully. But, naturally, fate has other plans. His latest mission puts him on the world’s fastest bullet train in Japan, with a variety of lethal adversaries from around the globe who appear to all have the same goal in mind.
The film stars Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.
Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the book by Kotaro Isaka. The film is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. Executive producers include Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick.
Bullet Train arrives in theaters Aug. 5. Watch the newest trailer, below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
-
joel kim Booster
Joel Kim Booster and ‘Fire Island’ Team on Crafting the Hulu Movie’s Queer Romances, Comedy and Villains
-
Tribeca Film Festival
Sydney Sweeney on Building Her Dream Career and How She Convinced Viewers to Love ‘Euphoria’s’ Cassie
-
Heat Vision
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Monica Barbaro Discusses Female Aviators Who Helped Hone Character and Shares How She Cemented Her Call Sign