How ‘Candyman’ Composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe Created New Sonic Horrors for the Slasher Reboot

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe admits he was already a fan of Candyman when he was approached to score Nia DaCosta’s reboot of the 1992 film, which was directed by Bernard Rose and based on a Clive Barker short story. A bonus: It was to be produced by Monkeypaw Productions, founded by Oscar winner Jordan Peele (who co-wrote the new Candyman with DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld). “They do really thoughtful and artistic work,” says Lowe. “It was extraordinarily exciting to be involved in the process of making the film.”

Lowe says he wasn’t daunted by the original film’s iconic score by Philip Glass, whose work he describes as being “imprinted on me fairly young.” If anything, Glass’ score was at the top of Lowe’s mind when he began work on the new Candyman. “It was most important to create a score that was advanced and complex and would enhance the film,” he says. “I wanted to reference the original film, but I wanted to make sure that I didn’t fall into anything that was derivative or too close to the original.”

To accomplish this task, Lowe avoided instruments typically associated with horror movies (and jump-scares), such as violins. Rather than amplifying the most terrifying moments with loud sounds, Lowe leaned into the slasher film’s more psychological themes. “I wanted to be able to build the psycho-acoustic score that would excite the ear in different ways,” he says, adding that he used his voice as his primary instrument, but also incorporated modular synthesizers, piano and an item called a bow buddy — a wooden block with a mic inside that can be played with a bow.

“The film is about this construct of reality and fantasy, and I wanted to be able take the instruments that I was using, whether they be electronic or acoustic, and produce sounds in a way that you weren’t able to necessarily discern at certain times which was which,” he says.

His approach was also inspired by the fact that he lived in Chicago, a few blocks from Cabrini-Green, the now-razed public housing project at the center of both Candyman films. “I wanted to be able to expound upon that landscape,” says Lowe. “It came intuitively, thinking of my personal experiences in the city, like being pulled over by the police for being in the ‘wrong neighborhood.’ It was maybe even a little cathartic for me.”

