“What Is a Queen?”: Cate Blanchett, Danai Gurira and Emma Thompson Pen Tributes to Their Collaborators

Danai Gurira on Angela Bassett

Actress and playwright Gurira recalls a moment on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set — spoiler alert! — when her co-star reiterated to her the true meaning of acting royalty.

I knew her as Tina, as Stella, a powerhouse who always delivered memorable, resonant, unforgettable, iconic performances. I looked to her as the North Star for all a Black girl could aspire to be in this field. The first time I met Angela Bassett was in 2009 when I was reprising the role of Martha Pentecost, a role she originated, in the Broadway revival of Joe Turner Has Come and Gone. Naturally, I was intimidated to meet this astounding artist in this particular circumstance. I could never have imagined how approachable and kind she turned out to be. She spoke to me like a peer, with generosity and curiosity. I remember what I learned that day: Love and openness toward others never need cease with more accolades and fame.

I couldn’t have fathomed that I would one day work with her on as big a project as the Black Panther films — especially Wakanda Forever, where I was afforded the opportunity to work even more intimately with this talented heavyweight. From the intimate gatherings she would organize, to her powerful wisdom drops just when you needed them the most, to the incredible example she set as a tireless energy source, she was a beacon of guidance and light.

But the moment that really embodies so much of what this woman is and means to me and so many other women like me, was the day we shot Ramonda’s gut-wrenching death scene. As Okoye, I was tasked with attempting to resuscitate Ramonda while not hurting the actor Angela, who was wearing a beautiful metal plated dress. Cautiously I proceeded, painstakingly aware I had a national treasure laying beneath my pumping palms. Director Ryan Coogler called “cut,” and Angela looked up at me and said, “Danai, pump harder, girl! Go ahead, and PUMP HARDER!” With those two words she not only revealed her commitment to the narrative, she also gave me as an artist the license to fully immerse myself in the moment, the circumstance and the emotion of the story.

When the take was done, I came out of it, hoping I hadn’t gone too far on our queen’s metal-laden chest. She looked up at me and said, “That was perfect.” That’s who this woman is: She plays a queen, because she is a queen. And what is a queen? A woman who knows her power and is so in touch with her own humanity. Her heart is so full of the good stuff that it overflows, and she has the ability to see you, pour into you and say that thing at that moment that allows you to fly alongside her. And maybe because of the light she shone on you, you can now access the queen inside of yourself.

Cate Blanchett on Hildur Gudnadóttir

The Tár actress pays tribute to the Oscar-winning composer, saying she’s one of her greatest collaborators with a vision that transcends genre and style.

Cate Blanchett and Hildur Gudnadóttir Hanna Lassen/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s been a big year for Hildur Gudnadóttir: She undertook multiple live engagements as a cellist, created a lavish emotional score for the heartbreaking Women Talking and threw herself into the shape-shifting reinventions of what scoring a film even means for Todd Field’s riveting Tár. This particular and intense collaboration grew further, resulting in a subsequent concept album drawn from the film itself, which rocketed to No. 1 on the classical music charts.

The indefatigable Hildur is a rock star, a sprite and one of the most gifted and humble collaborators with whom I have ever had the good fortune to be in the same room. The emotional focus and intensity of her distinctive music is constantly overturned by her infectious quicksilver laugh and easy lightness of touch, coupled with her uncanny ability to hear and express the unsayable.

And like all great artists, she is constantly sidestepping the expected. After her undeniable, inherently masculine, Oscar-winning score for The Joker, she dived deep into two very female-centered narratives, embracing each distinct directorial vision, creating two wildly different scores. Delicacy is perhaps the most difficult quality to achieve when scoring for any story riven with so many layers of conflict. And Tár is just such a story.

Like every cinematic element in Todd Field’s surprising film, Hildur’s composition for Tár has done something radical, magical and profoundly humble. She has hit a frequency that is subliminal, almost imperceptible at first — a distant rumble of sorts — that vibrates and thrums at the tectonic core of the characters and their dilemmas. Such strength in delicacy and inventive elegance makes Hildur not only a great composer, but a great creative force with whom to engage.

Emma Thompson on Sophie Hyde

The Good Luck to You, Leo Grande star writes that her director brought compassion and understanding to a fast film shoot — and embraced her own vulnerability to put her actors at ease with their nude scenes.

Emma Thompson and Sophie Hyde Mark Sagliocco/ Wireimage; Tristar Media/Wireimage.

She had a tough job on her hands, Sophie Hyde. She had two actors, one hotel room, a lot of words and full-frontal nudity to deal with. But from the word go, she knew exactly what was needed.

She approached the script with huge intelligence, interrogated it with screenwriter Katy Brand and then developed it with me and my co-star, Daryl McCormack, always with Katy’s participation until it had solidified in the way screenplays do when they’re more or less ready — like a cake in the oven.

Our rehearsals with her — in the deserted city of Norwich, closed down amid the pandemic — were little short of miraculous. She allowed us both to discover who Nancy and Leo were without trying to influence us unduly, but always with an eye to helping us make them as authentic and as utterly believable as possible. And on the fifth and last day of production, she said: “OK, we are going to have to shoot some nude scenes, so let’s get nude up front, get it over with and find out a little about the shapes we would like to make.” She thus became our intimacy coordinator.

Contrary to popular myth, perhaps, a lot of young men aren’t particularly comfortable with flinging their clothes off in front of two women they don’t know very well and certainly don’t want to shag — but Daryl was brave as a lion. We disrobed, and when I suggested Sophie join us, to her eternal glory, she did. We did it slowly, item by item, and as we revealed our bodies, we spoke to each other about what they meant to us — the scars we had (both internal and external), the bits we liked and the bits we were uncomfortable with, the bits we had learned to live with and the bits we avoided in the mirror. It was a blessedly loving experience that gave Daryl and I all the confidence and trust we needed in her to shoot us with insight and discretion and truth.

I’ll be forever in her debt for bringing this story to the screen with such subtle grace and understanding. Few could have matched it.

