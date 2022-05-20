‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ (Arguably) Best Cartoon and CG Cameos

[This story contains spoilers from Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+.]

Wait! Who? How?

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers dropped on Disney+ Friday, and the film, based on the beloved ’90s cartoon of the same name, features several surprising animated and CG cameos from assorted films and shows inside and outside the Disney realm.

In fact, one of the cameos was so random and funny, it was immediately trending high on Twitter, and thus is given his due respect below in The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the five — arguably, of course — most enjoyable cameos in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Ugly Sonic

The first on the list has to be the guy who is clearly the most popular right out of the gate: “Ugly Sonic.” Trending in the Twitter Top 10 almost immediately, Ugly Sonic is a hilarious take on the scrapped blue hedgehog character design for the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog Paramount movie. Voiced by comedian Tim Robinson, Ugly Sonic appears at a fan convention in an area for irrelevant characters. The poor guy is trying to get by in the industry as best he can — but it’s pretty clear opportunities have dried up and cons are his main source of income. But don’t worry, as he says, Ugly Sonic is “in on the joke.”

South Park’s Randy Marsh

Randy Marsh gets the No. 2 spot because — from social media reaction — his appearance in the film is the most shocking. The fan-favorite South Park character is seen briefly hanging out in a bathhouse sauna while Chip and Dale are on a mission. Randy, voiced by series co-creator Trey Parker in the (very adult) Comedy Central show, does not speak in Rescue Rangers. He just appears relaxing and enjoying his steam.

He-Man and Skeletor

One of the funniest moments in the film is between He-Man and Skeletor, who appear together at a fan convention. Rendered in their classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ’80s animation, the duo is at a table signing pictures when Chip and Dale run underneath to avoid trouble. After Dale sits on He-Man’s foot, the ’80s hero panics and says something is under the table, to which Skeletor replies, “There’s nothing down there, you boob! You walk around without pants long enough, you’ll start to notice every breeze!”

Peter Pan

Sweet Pete, aka Peter Pan, is far more than a cameo, but THR bent the rules on this one because Sweet Pete has one of the best lines in the film. Voiced by Will Arnett, the gruff, middle-aged, overweight Peter Pan is one of the film’s antagonists. Clearly, the magic of Neverland wore off, at which point a bitter Pete became a crime boss. Toward the end of the film, in the same convention scene with He-Man and Skeletor, Pete bumps into one of the classic Disney Peter Pan Lost Boys. After he notes, shocked, that Peter grew up, Peter responds: “Yeah, death is coming for us all, kid.”

Roger Rabbit

Last, but certainly not least, is the character whose iconic 1988 movie inspired Rescue Rangers: Roger Rabbit. The live-action/animated Roger Rabbit format is perfectly re-created for Rescue Rangers. And, naturally, Roger Rabbit has a cameo in the beginning of the film as a hat-tip. The best part of the cameo is that Charles Fleischer reprises the character he voiced in the Robert Zemeckis classic starring the legendary Bob Hoskins. (Additional fun fan note: Eddie Murphy once said that Who Framed Roger Rabbit was the only film on which he ever regretted passing.)

Honorable mention: Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen steals a few scenes as a motion-capture Viking dwarf à la World of Warcraft, who’s working alongside Sweet Pete. But the ultimate Rogen moment occurs when a number of his characters are onscreen together, including Pumbaa from the 2019 version of The Lion King, Mantis from the Kung Fu Panda trilogy, and B.O.B. from 2009’s Monsters vs. Aliens.