‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Random (Ugly) Cameo Sets Twitter Ablaze

[This story contains spoilers from Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+.]
Of the all the fun (and surprising) animated and CG cameos in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, there was one that stole the show — and sent Twitter into a tizzy.
A character known as “Ugly Sonic” makes an appearance in the Disney+ film based on the classic ’90s animated TV series of the same name. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which began streaming on Friday, stars Saturday Night Live alums John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the titular pair.
Voiced by comedian Tim Robinson, a hilarious version of the scrapped blue hedgehog character design for the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog Paramount movie appears at a fan convention in an area for irrelevant characters. Ugly Sonic is trying to get by in the industry as best he can — but it’s pretty clear roles are scarce and cons are his main source of income. Ugly Sonic was among the top trends on Twitter Friday morning thanks to the cameo.
Sonic the Hedgehog — based on the iconic Sega Genesis game — was delayed from its original release date of 2019 so Sonic could be redesigned after heavy criticism that the first incarnation of the CG character was too creepy, especially his human-like teeth. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers really leans into the unsettling teeth aspect of Ugly Sonic.
Of course, following the redesign, Sonic the Hedgehog was a massive hit for Paramount, as was the sequel which came out last month. In the actual Sonic films, Ben Schwartz voices the titular hero.
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
