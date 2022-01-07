How ‘CODA’ End-Credits Song Marked a New Beginning for Emilia Jones’ Character

“She’s incredibly talented and collaborative and didn’t hold up the process in any way,” songwriter Nicholai Baxter says of Emilia Jones, who sings “Beyond the Shore” from Apple TV+’s 'CODA.'

Since writer-director Sian Heder’s CODA debuted at the Sundance Film Festival nearly a year ago — selling for $25 million to Apple TV+ and winning four awards including the grand jury prize and the audience award — the film, about a hearing girl who is a child of deaf adults (CODA), has garnered critical acclaim and was named one of the top 10 films of 2021 by the American Film Institute. And in December, its song “Beyond the Shore” was shortlisted in the original song category for the 2022 Academy Awards.

Written by Heder, Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan and Marius de Vries and performed by Emilia Jones (who plays the hearing girl, Ruby, in the film), “Beyond the Shore” plays over the end credits, which Heder, Baxter and de Vries call a perfect way to wrap up the movie that also stars Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant.

At the end of the film, Ruby heads off for college in Boston, some 36 miles away from the family’s home in Gloucester, leaving behind her family and their fishing business that she helped out with as her family’s interpreter. To Heder, it was important for the film’s final song to convey the sense of loss in leaving one’s family and childhood behind but not making it overbearingly sad given that the movie ends on an uplifting note.

“When we started thinking about the song, the movie felt complete, in a way,” Heder tells THR. “Yet it ended with a beginning — [Ruby] driving off into the unknown of whatever her journey was going to be. … Even though we go forth from our families and out into the world and pursue our own dreams, they’re always going to be a part of us.”

Heder says she and her collaborators imagined Ruby’s future while thinking of the song’s lyrics. “Years later, Ruby is wherever she is — in a big city [like] New York or maybe Boston or wherever she ended up,” says Heder. “And she’s waking up at 3 a.m. because that’s what she’s used to doing because she grew up on a boat. She’ll be thinking about her father and thinking about being out at sea.”

Baxter says that the idea to write an original song didn’t come until the editing stage, during which they were trying to figure out what to do with the end credits. “All of us realized that it would be really powerful if we could extend Ruby’s narrative a little bit further. You end the film feeling somewhat unresolved and wondering what happens to her and wanting more from her story.”

Jones’ progression as a singer also influenced the idea of the film’s original song. “We’ve gone through such a fantastic, long journey with Emilia and her singing when she started, more or less as a beginner,” says de Vries. “Her voice had been developing so fast and so excitingly that as we got to the end of the process, we just wanted to hear more of her singing. That was another persuasive element in making us decide to write a song to wrap up the story.”

Heder had never written a song before. “I would write lyrics and send them to Nick. Nick would laugh and call me and be like, ‘Sian, just try to sing that word …’ I’d be like, ‘You’re right, you can’t sing that word,’ ” recalls the director of her first attempts at songwriting. “I’m not a very musical person, but I love poetry and I love thinking about lyrics as poetry. I approached it like, ‘Let me try to write a poem that I feel represents the emotion.’ ” She would send it to Baxter and de Vries, who worked with Heder to stick to the overall tone that she was trying to convey while making it work as a song.

Baxter and de Vries explain that they had more time to think about the song and collaborate on it due to COVID-19 hitting just as the movie was wrapping up. “Our final dub had been pushed back about six weeks, so we had time to write this song and really give to the end of the movie,” says Baxter.

Adds de Vries: “We certainly had a little bit of time on our hands because we were forced to stay indoors and because we didn’t have to deliver the film quite as quickly as we thought. We were able to do a lot more drafting and redrafting than you would normally be able to do putting the song together. We could just relax a little bit in the process.”

But Baxter notes that while they had more time with the lyrics, he felt “rushed” with the music because the pandemic forced recording studios to close. Not only that, the songwriters also were tasked with collaborating via Zoom — although Heder says it was “so beautiful to get to make something together from our homes and be on Zoom with these guys and bouncing lyrics back and forth. It was really beautiful to find a way to collaborate in the middle of a very isolating period.” De Vries agrees, noting that writing the song with Heder and Baxter gave him a “measure of human contact” even though they were collaborating remotely.

When it was time for Jones to record the vocals, Baxter says that because of her musical family background — her father is Welsh singer Aled Jones — she had access to a studio near her home. “She’s incredibly talented and collaborative and didn’t really hold up the process in any way. She was just excited.”

Baxter and de Vries have collaborated on many projects together in the past 12 years, including La La Land, Nina, Teen Spirit, Kick-Ass and Sucker Punch, but de Vries admits that CODA was different than anything they’d done before.

“As we went into this one, Nick took on more responsibility for the music production, and I stepped away from that a little bit and took more responsibility for the composition of the score,” de Vries says. “And then we worked very closely together on all of the prep. But one thing we’ve never done before in the 12 years or so we’ve been working together was actually sit down and write a song together.”

For Heder, potentially receiving an Oscar nomination (or win) for the song is something “you dream about when you’re a kid.

“To see the company that we’re in, that feels the most exciting to me,” she says. “This is a really big year for films and incredibly big filmmakers and musical artists. … To see this song next to Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and Diane Warren — and to see the movie next to Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg, and these other names — it’s just a very exciting thing. It’s thrilling in a way. It’s like, little kid dreams come true.”

Adds de Vries: “I’m just thrilled to not only have been involved in this project but to have it be so visible because it deserves it.”

