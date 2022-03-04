How Indie Spirit Award Nominee Colman Domingo Found His ‘Zola’ Character

In A24’s social media-inspired caper Zola, the title character (Taylour Paige) is persuaded by a fellow stripper, Stefani (Riley Keough), to join her and her “friend” (Colman Domingo) on a road trip to Tampa, Florida, to earn big money dancing in one of the local clubs. It’s quickly obvious once the crew arrives in Tampa that neither Stefani nor her friend, known as X, is honest about their intentions; X is Stefani’s pimp and has plans to traffic both women in the local market. In his dark and devious role, Domingo has earned as much notice as his female co-stars — and has been honored with a best supporting actor Independent Spirit Award nom for his role in the Janicza Bravo-directed film. He spoke with THR about finding his way into the character and how he represents a chilling version of the American dream.

What were your first impressions of Zola when you read the script?

I thought it was one of the funniest, darkest, weirdest stories I’ve ever read. It just popped on the page. And Janicza knew that I can play this dark, weird character. She knew most of my work from the theater — she looked at my whole body of work and saw that I had the capabilities to play a character like this, who is very theatrical. As an actor, I want to be a part of [a director’s] vision, and I was ready to go down the rabbit hole with her.

Were you nervous about playing someone who is at times so terrifying?

As I developed a character, I wanted to make sure that I never judged him. The character is based on a real guy, but I wasn’t interested in actually portraying that real guy — I just wanted to play what was on the page and then do my history and my research on the psychological nature of pimp culture. Even his accent, which is Nigerian-adjacent. … I wanted to make sure that that was still mysterious. Where does he come from? Is he actually American? Or is he actually from Nigeria? The moment I landed on X’s story as an immigrant story, from his point of view that is where he has agency. He might not have his working papers, but he knows women. He knows how to commodify women. It’s horrible work, but he knows how to do it, and that’s going to give him what he wants. He controls everyone by making sure he has the power, even when he’s not in the room. Janicza said that his presence should always be felt, and you never know if he’s going to kiss you or kick you in the balls.

What was it like to go in and out of such a villainous character?

Riley and I are the absolute villains of the film, but we can’t judge them. We have to find ways that we love them because we’re fighting for them and humanizing their experience. You can find that kernel in one moment, and once you find it, you have to hang on to it. I stayed in Tampa [throughout the shoot], stayed in the world of the play, because that made sense to me to explore all of it. There’s a picture of [Riley and me] sharing a bed in a motel — we were taking a nap between scenes, and we were that comfortable with each other. But it was also part of [these characters’] lives. I commit to my character; I would always crack Taylour up because I go so hard with her, and she would just fall apart. I know how to stay in it because my actions are clear. My job is to throw you off your game or to strike fear in your soul.

Riley Keough (left), Domingo and Janicza Bravo Courtesy of Matt Sayles

On Euphoria, you play another character who has a relationship with a young woman — a mentor to Zendaya’s Rue, almost a father figure. Do you carry your characters with you, or are you able to completely move on from a project and go on to the next one?

I’m able to separate everything. My roots in the theater [taught me to] create a complete character based on the script, the choices and the world that is in its own silo. I’m interested in my characters existing in their own worlds truly, fully. That’s the only way I know how to do it.

That speaks more to your dedication to the craft than a desire to be a movie star.

That’s a respectable career, and some people have that. I’m not that dude. I’ve always wanted to be a Dustin Hoffman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Christian Bale or Harvey Keitel — these are my inspirations. I feel like people are recognizing that I’m not interested in being a version of myself. I like to give a lot of everything I have to my characters.

