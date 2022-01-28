“I’m Going to Give Them Something to Remember”: Ruth E. Carter on Working With Eddie Murphy and Her Historic Oscar Win

Ruth E. Carter is no stranger to creating entire universes through clothing. The celebrated costume designer took home Oscar gold in 2019 for imagining the wardrobe of the world of Wakanda in Black Panther (making history as the first African-American designer to win that award), and had been twice nominated before that, for Amistad (1997) and Malcolm X (1992). This year, Carter could secure her fourth nomination for once again taking on the gargantuan task of outfitting entire worlds: in this case, the fictional kingdoms of Eddie Murphy’s Zamunda and Wesley Snipes’ Nexdoria for the long-anticipated sequel Coming 2 America (shop looks from the film here), which follows the original 1988 cult classic.

This collaboration marks the seventh film Carter and Murphy have worked on together, the first being all the way back in 2001, on Dr. Doolittle 2. By then, Carter had already established herself as a force of nature in the world of costumery, having created the iconic looks of such legendary films as B*A*P*S (1997), Love & Basketball (2000), and many of the films of Spike Lee, who provided her first job by hiring her for School Daze (1988). Still, working with Murphy for the first time proved daunting. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Carter recalls her nerves at dressing “Hollywood royalty,” especially after becoming such a huge fan of the original Coming to America, with breathtaking (Oscar-nominated) costumes designed by Deborah Landis.

Since then, Carter and Murphy’s creative and personal relationships have certainly grown immensely — their other films together include I Spy (2002), Daddy Day Care (2003), Meet Dave (2008), Imagine That (2009) and Dolemite Is My Name (2019). On working with Carter, Murphy shared over email: “I consider Ruth Carter to be on the Mt. Rushmore of Costume Designers. I always have a sense of comfort when she’s on one of my films because she’s so smart and so inventive, that I know whatever she comes up with is going to be amazing.” He adds, “It doesn’t matter what the budget, genre, or period of the film is … Ruth hits it out of the park every time. She can do anything. She’s the Queen.”

As Oscar voting commences, THR sat down with Carter for a conversation about her working relationship with Murphy and where it all began, what it was like accepting her historic trophy and how Coming 2 America nods adoringly to its predecessor while updating Zamunda for a new millennium.

It’s such an enormous project with so many moving parts, creating fictional kingdoms from scratch. Where do you start that whole creative process?

It was a hard act to follow, being that Deborah Landis did the first Coming to America, and it’s beloved by so many who continue to watch the film. I remember Coming to America, watching the first one as a new filmmaker in the industry. I was in awe of the grandeur of it all. How do you create such wonderful costumes for a film? I thought that was real Hollywood, that was the big leagues. And the characters that were in the first movie were extraordinary, I thought — genius, how Eddie Murphy could play so many characters. They were people you knew and laughed at. I was looking at a big mountain to climb.

My first step was to watch the first film. When you watch a film that’s over 20 years old — I think it’s 30 years old, right? — there’s a lot of things we know now that, when you rewatch it, you go, “Well, that’s not necessarily the kind of royalty that we have grown to know today.” I think Black Panther had a lot to do with that. It opened up the portal to so many African designers and images and more knowledge about Africa and all of this diversity, and different tribes and different customs. I knew that there were things I wanted to keep from the first movie because it was nostalgic, and we had to have it. But because this was more taking place in Zamunda, I had an opportunity to show Zamunda in a way that hadn’t been done in the first film.

You won the Oscar for Black Panther, creating the world of Wakanda. Here, you’re imagining Zamunda. What were the differences in creative approach conceiving those two respective worlds?

One is a more serious approach. It’s more dealing with tribes of Africa that we were inspired by, to create the fictitious tribes of Wakanda. It’s more of a story that has an origin in the ’60s, through the comics and Marvel. It’s more of a Game of Thrones approach to looking at African royalty and the different factions around building these worlds. Zamunda is a comedy. There was a lot more leeway in that we could base it loosely on African tribes and not necessarily be so serious, even though I really was authentic, and I think Deborah Landis was authentic.

We were taking a lighter approach to it, and bringing in a lot more color and a lot more fun. It’s not meant to make you cry. It’s meant to make you laugh. So when you have someone like James Earl Jones talking to Semmi (Arsenio Hall) and Akeem (Murphy) from his bed, and there’s this whole scene with Leslie Jones and this lovemaking and this revelation that he had … You don’t want them standing there looking like Shaka Zulu, you want them standing there in a bright tunic with some embroidery. So the approach was a lot lighter. And we wanted to have fun.

This is your seventh film you’ve done with Eddie. How has your collaborative relationship evolved over the years? What were those first fittings for Dr. Doolittle 2 like?

Coming into Dr. Doolittle 2, I’m about to meet Hollywood royalty. I was very respectful. I really wanted to know what I was supposed to do, what the do’s and don’ts were. Someone said, “You can’t walk on his carpet with your shoes, you know, you have to take your shoes off.” And I was like, “Oh, my God, I have to go into his trailer for a fitting.” It’s, like, raining outside, so of course I’m gonna take my shoes off. I was really nervous. He had a little vestibule in his trailer, so it was easy to kick my shoes off. We hadn’t really been face to face very much. I remember, he was like, “That’s odd, this young designer coming in without any shoes on.” But I was just happy to oblige any of the details he needed to get into character, because I love storytelling and creating characters.

So this was an opportunity for me to dress one of the most brilliant character actors in Hollywood. I wanted to present the king, Eddie, with the best costumes that would help him get there. I found that he didn’t really like to do very many fittings, and I remember one time, he saw my rack of clothes on I Spy, and he said, “You want me to try on all that?” And I was like [singing nervously]: “Oh, yeah.” So it developed little by little, and I would measure his physique to the T, so he wouldn’t have to try on everything. I knew his thigh measurement, his knee measurement, his toe measurement. And that helped.

I also really love that he had a budget, so I could get shirts made [and] suits made. I could have things tailored for him, and that made it easy to just put that one outfit in his trailer, and when he’s ready to perform, he puts [it] on, and he comes out. He’s letting you do your job because he’s been preparing to do his job. So as I learned that about him, the smoother I could make the costume ride for him, and the more accurate I could be, the more I could make him feel good in the clothes.

I want to touch on a few looks from Coming 2 America and hear about how they came together — specifically, the ones that Teyana Taylor wears.

We went to this girl named Laurel Dewitt. Laurel is a crown maker. And she had done work with Beyoncé videos where it was these beautiful crowns that were shot and lit and were amazing. We went to her studio. I had some designs that we shared. She had this picture of this metal dress that she had made. I was like, “Oh, my god.” The first film had a gold dress on the girl, Vanessa Bell Calloway, [who] was barking and jumping up and down on one foot. I was like, “I gotta have a gold dress that is a standout, for Teyana,” and so we decided on that one. [Dewitt] was like, “It’s in my mom’s basement.” So we got it, and we altered it to fit Teyana perfectly. We built the crown to go with it. She could hardly move in that thing. But she moved.

We had beautiful things made all over the world. I worked with about three dozen African designers, some of my favorites, and wrote to India and had stuff made. It’s nice to have designer friends because when you send them a sketch to get something made, they actually know — we both speak the same language. So that was thrilling.

Circling back to your Oscar — what do you remember from that night and where was your head going into it? Did you have any suspicion you might win? When they called out your name, how did you feel?

As we were waiting to walk inside to take our seats in the auditorium — there were several people that I knew there that night. … Friends that were attending, and famous people that I knew, and everyone, was whispering to me: “This is your night, this is your night.” So, no pressure. I kept thinking I wanted to be humble, I wanted to not be in the zone of “This is my night.” I wanted to be prepared, but they sat all of the costume designers together. So if I wanted to, for a moment, feel like “This is my night,” I didn’t want the other costume designers to see me all in my “I’m going up there” deal. So I tried to really center myself in this moment of humility, that if they didn’t call my name, I wouldn’t really [be] crushed.

But I did want to be prepared. So I had a speech. It was in my boyfriend’s pocket, in the breast pocket of his tuxedo. I kept asking him to give it to me, so I could look at it. And then I’d give it back to him. I did that about 20 times. Taking it out, putting it back. Then I had this dilemma about my glasses, and I thought, “Should I wear them? Or should I …” I can’t read my speech if I don’t wear them. And if I talk from the heart, I won’t have to wear my glasses. I can just speak from the heart. The hair and makeup category was just before costume design. And they kept flubbing; they had a symphony of three going on with one speech, and they kept, you know, messing up who was supposed to read next. And I thought, “Give me the speech. I’m going to go up there and read it. And I’m going to give them something to remember.” And then they did that funny skit with, I forget the actress’ name, coming out with all the costumes from all the films …

Melissa McCarthy?

Yeah! And she had the little rabbits from that film (The Favourite) attached to her train. I was like, “Oh, my God, we’re wearing the same dress.” We weren’t. But I had this moment of like, “Oh, God, now I’m going up. I’m going up after the joke.” When they read my name, I had such a moment of courage. I felt no jitters. I felt so proud. I got up, and to my surprise the other costume designers stood up and applauded and helped fluff out the back of my dress as I walked. And I felt really, really good. Spike Lee was sitting in the audience, right in front of me, like four rows up. And what wasn’t on my speech was my thank you to him, because he started my career. I thought to myself, seconds before I said anything, that I would thank him. So I said “Thank you, Spike. For my start. I hope this makes you proud.”

Interview edited for length and clarity.