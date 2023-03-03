DP Darius Khondji on What It Was Like Working With Bong Joon Ho on the Highly Anticipated ‘Mickey 17’

In an unusual turn of events, this year’s recipient of the International Award at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards is also a nominee in its feature competition. Darius Khondji, who has been working as a director of photography for decades and earned his first Academy Award nomination for Evita (directed by Alan Parker) in 1996, is taking home the annual honor and competing for a trophy for his work on Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

While some DPs are known for longtime relationships with a single director, Khondji has amassed a remarkable body of work through productions with a range of helmers whose cinematic styles vary widely. Bardo was his first collaboration with Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whom Khondji describes as a very visual director who was intent on making the film, which Netflix released Dec. 16, feel as immersive as possible. He also has lensed films for directors Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Delicatessen), David Fincher (Seven), Bernardo Bertolucci (Stealing Beauty), Wong Kar-wai (My Blueberry Nights), Michael Haneke (Amour) and James Gray (Armageddon Time).

“They’re all from different parts of the world and are very different kinds of film directors,” says Khondji, who himself was born in Tehran to an Iranian father and French mother. He moved to France at age 3 and eventually to the United States to study at NYU. “I enjoyed the diversity so much — it’s so rich. I think that’s why I’m still as excited as I was when I did my first movie.”

Most recently, Khondji worked as the cinematographer on Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming Mickey 17. The film stars Robert Pattinson and centers on a clone that’s sent to colonize a new world. It’s the director’s first film since his Oscar-winning Parasite. “He’s very special,” the DP says of his new collaborator. “He’s like a person from another planet, but in a great way. He teaches you things that are completely different than other directors. He sees scenes and cinema in a classic way, but at the same time, the way he directs is very original and new.”

When the ASC Awards are handed out March 5 at The Beverly Hilton, the Society will additionally honor Viola Davis with its board of governors award and Stephen Goldblatt with the lifetime achievement award. Fred Murphy will receive the career achievement in television award, Charlie Lieberman will receive the presidents award, and Sam Nicholson will take home the Curtis Clark Technical Achievement Award.

