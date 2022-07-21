Ryan Reynolds (Jokingly) Argues Some Disney Classics Should’ve Been Rated R for “Irreversible Trauma” as ‘Deadpool’ Comes to Streamer

It was announced on Thursday that Disney+ will be offering its first R-rated film selections since the streamer launched in November 2019 — but the star of two of those films has a bone to pick.

The Deadpool movies and Logan will be available on Disney+ beginning Friday, which is great news for Marvel fans, and a newsworthy development period for the (mostly) family-friendly service.

Naturally, Deadpool star and cut-up Ryan Reynolds could not resist an opportunity to work in a gag via social media about the news. Not long after word was out that the films were coming to Disney+, Reynolds tweeted, “We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.”

Along with the message, he included four (red for restricted) rating cards for various Disney classics. The first one up was for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) “Rated R for breaking and entering, Borderline polyandry [and] pretty sure those diamonds aren’t cruelty-free.”

Next up was a notification for Old Yeller (1957) with a card that read, “Rated R for Totally ugly-crying inducing straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse.”

The Lion King (1994) took the third spot, with a card that read, “Rated R for Fratricide, mauling, very possibly half-sibling lovin’, or at least kissing cousins. Seriously.”

Rounding out the list was a perfect entry, as most people will admit, the cartoon film was traumatizing for them as a child. That’s right: Bambi (1942), with a card that read, “Rated R for Cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause life-long trauma.”