Behind the On-Set Recording of ‘Dear Evan Hanson’s Musical Numbers

THR's Behind the Screen goes behind the making of 'Dear Evan Hanson' with production sound mixer Michael Koff.

Dear Evan Hanson?
Dear Evan Hanson? Erika Doss/Universal Pictures

Michael Koff, production sound mixer on the motion picture adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hanson, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen.

Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film starring Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning performance as teenager Evan Hanson. The cast also includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Never and Amandla Stenberg.

Koff notes that attention to detail when recording the songs “started from the top down” with director Stephen Chbosky stressing “sound is just as important” as the images.

“Everybody knew, and everybody was on board, with what we were doing with trying to record live vocals,” he says. “When it came to ‘Waving Through a Window,’ it was just me, playback and a pianist, and the set was just dead. And it sounds like Ben is singing a cappella … It was beautiful.”

