Diane Warren Performs Her 14 Oscar-Nominated Songs in Six Minutes (Exclusive Video)

The legendary songwriter Diane Warren was presented with an honorary Oscar last November, but unlike a lot of past recipients of that prize, she’s nowhere near retirement.

Indeed, the 66-year-old is currently nominated for the best original song Oscar, for the tune “Applause” from the film Tell It Like a Woman — and is hoping that this 14th nomination in the category will defy the odds and become her first to ever win. No woman in Oscars history has ever received more Oscar noms in any category without taking home a competitive prize.

This week, Warren took THR on a musical walk down memory lane at RealSongs, her music publishing headquarters in Hollywood, performing a medley of all 14 of her nominated tunes in just over six minutes. It includes giant chart-toppers like “How Do I Live” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” as well as lower-profile gems such as “Grateful” and “I’ll Fight.” Take a listen at the top of this post!

Warren will perform alongside actress and singer Sofia Carson at the 2023 Oscars on March 12. Together, they’ll sing Warren’s nominated tune, “Applause.” Carson multiplatinum recording artist and recently released her new self-titled debut album. Her film credits include Purple Hearts, Songbird, Feel the Beat, the Descendants trilogy, and the upcoming project Carry On.

The other nominees for best song at the 2023 Oscars are Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Naatu Naatu” from RRR and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.