Behind Disney’s Jules Verne-Inspired ‘Strange World’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Disney Animation’s Strange World — for which a new trailer dropped Wednesday — was created to capture the adventure of pulp novels, with inspiration from stories such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth as well as King Kong.
But it’s ultimately a story about family, director Don Hall (an Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) explained during a press event. Co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows a family of explorers who find themselves in an uncharted land. Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, is described as a brilliant family man — who, as a teenager, discovered a plant-based power source that changed the world. Searcher’s dad, Jaeger, voiced by Dennis Quaid, disappeared decades ago during an expedition; and Searcher’s son Ethan, played by Jaboukie Young-White, is a happy 16-year-old who helps on the family’s farm.
Related Stories
They reside in the fictional Avalonia, which features a palette including white and orange. “We wanted to create a kind of utopia — a warm, nostalgic feeling to emphasize that this is a wonderful culture that everybody enjoys,” said production designer Justin Cram in a statement.
In contrast, when the explorers venture into the strange new world that feels alive, Hall said from the event that the filmmakers avoided earth tones and leaned into reds and magentas — and populated the world with curious plant life.
The expedition begins at the request of Callisto Mal, president of Avalonia, voiced by Lucy Liu, who is also on the adventure. So too is Legend, a three-legged family dog; and Splat, a blue, tentacle-covered creature without a face. He doesn’t talk, and so the animators needed to create a way for Splat to communicate via pantomime (concept art below). Hall likened this approach to the creation of the sentient carpet in Aladdin.
Strange World opens Nov. 23. The trailer is below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Heat Vision
‘See How They Run’ Director Tom George Talks the Domino Effect of ‘Knives Out’ and Saoirse Ronan
-
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
Leo Baker, ‘Stay on Board’ Doc EP Alex Schmider on Telling a Story That’s About More Than Gender and Skateboarding
-
Tyler Perry
Next Big Thing: Solea Pfeiffer on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ and “Getting To Represent Who I Am” on Screen
-
-
The Man Who Fell to Earth
Hollywood Flashback: David Bowie Debuted as ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ in 1976