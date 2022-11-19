Dominique Crenn on Making Onscreen Haute Cuisine for ‘The Menu’

They were not prop dishes. They were curated at the level of a three-Michelin-star restaurant,” explains chef Dominique Crenn of the food served onscreen in Searchlight Pictures’ new dark comedy The Menu.

The renowned chef behind San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn was sent the screenplay for Mark Mylod’s film when the production was looking for a consultant who could help them nail the creation of Hawthorn, the film’s remote fine-dining restaurant where guests pay $1,250 a head.

Crenn, the only female chef in the United States with three Michelin stars, helped the filmmakers bring to life the dishes as described in the script as authentically as possible, while also making tweaks that would be accurate to the story’s setting of an island in the Pacific Northwest. She helped fill the screen with complicated foams and gels, as well as some tongue-in-cheek entrees, such as the film’s breadless bread plate and a dish called Scallops on Boulders.

Crenn had to contend with such realities of a film set as continuity concerns — she’d sometimes have to exactingly re-create a dish for five or more takes. But maintaining the quality of the food was of utmost priority. Explains Crenn, “Every dish was created in a way that the actor could feel and eat with emotion.” Meaning that stars including Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and John Leguizamo got to partake in some particularly high-end craft services during the film’s shoot in Savannah, Georgia.

Ralph Fiennes (center) in a scene from ‘The Menu’ Courtesy of Eric Zachanowich/20th Century Studios

Crenn’s work on The Menu, in theaters Nov. 18, extended beyond the titular bill of fare. (For more about the movie, see page 65.) The chef, who is engaged to actress-producer Maria Bello, helped train the talent on the ins and outs of working in a fine dining environment, from how to move around a kitchen to proper utensil use. With star Ralph Fiennes — who plays the movie’s resident chef, a man pushed to his breaking point by the demands of hard-to-please and entitled epicures, including a restaurant critic — Crenn would have long conversations about the psychology of his character. “There is a symphony in front of you and you are the director,” she remembers telling the actor. “I said it’s mentally exhausting because you are creating this piece of art and you are at the mercy of someone walking into your restaurant that you don’t know that could totally take you down.”

A foamy creation by chef Dominique Crenn for the movie Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Even if it is a work of fiction, one that serves up a satirical take on foodie culture, Crenn sees The Menu as a way to also have an honest conversation about the pressures of the hospitality industry and the mental health of restaurant workers, especially in the wake of the pandemic that decimated the industry.

Crenn — whose next venture is a plant-based taco concept in Las Vegas that she’ll open in 2023 — calls the film experience one of the “most creative things that I have ever done.” She says she reveled in the collaboration that came with working alongside the screenwriters, costume heads, production designer Ethan Tobman and the lighting team. “It was not just a movie. It was like opening a restaurant,” says Crenn, adding that, like film, “food is art. You can flip a burger and I call it art because of the movement, the work that goes into it, and the purpose behind it.”

This story first appeared in the Nov. 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.