‘Don’t Look Up’ Editor on Why Finding Film’s Tone Was Challenging

Don’t Look Up — a satirical black comedy that follows astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) trying to warn the world of an Everest-size comet on a direct collision course with Earth — reteamed writer-director Adam McKay and veteran editor Hank Corwin, who received Oscar nominations for his work on his two previous collaborations with McKay, The Big Short and Vice.

For this Netflix film, Corwin was again called upon to combine various tones. “It’s a grand comedy until it isn’t,” he says of the story that was written with the climate crisis in mind. “One of the huge challenges was figuring out what the tone of the movie was and how it evolved. It was always moving. It was always kinetic.”

One of the first scenes Corwin worked on — one of the most difficult to cut, he says — arrives early in the film and revolves around the astronomers when they’re called to the Oval Office to warn a distracted president (Meryl Steep) and others, including her sycophantic son/chief of staff (Jonah Hill), of the clear and present danger. However, they’re not taken seriously. “You have some of the great living actors in the world today sitting in a small room for two days, improvising,” relates Corwin. “Adam scripted everything, but he’s wise enough to let these people have their rein. The performances were all so truthful. There were so many ways to go.

“Leonardo’s character, Dr. Mindy, was hapless and very earnest, and Jen was just so honest and so tragic and so sad. And then you had Jonah and Meryl on the other side. Jonah is so strong as an improvising character. And he is so funny. And Meryl Streep — she can do anything.”

The editor explains that the scene “initially started out very funny,” but he dialed it back a bit to avoid taking the material down a slippery slope.

“If you make something too funny, or if one character is too weighty, then maybe half an hour down the line, the film won’t feel truthful,” says Corwin. “You have to go back and ascertain what the tone is, where there’s comedy but also where there’s great poignancy and tragedy.”

The astronomers also take their message to an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). In one scene, DiCaprio’s Mindy concludes with a Howard Beale, Network-style diatribe.

“Initially when I cut it, I was a little afraid of that performance, because it was so big and so strong, but his character earned it and earned the ability to deliver it and have it be truthful,” Corwin says. “It’s really a testament not [just] to his delivery of that scene, but his entire performance.”

Corwin notes that the entire cast was in top form. “Every performance in this movie was at such a high level,” he says, “and these guys were all challenging one another and challenging themselves.”

Talking about the final cut, Corwin sums it up: “Ultimately, this became a movie about truthfulness and the truth. … It really is a metaphor for believing in truthfulness, in science.”

