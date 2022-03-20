‘Drive My Car’ Producer Teruhisa Yamamoto Says Film’s Success Will Change the Japanese Industry

If there was a starting point to Drive My Car‘s journey to the 2022 Oscars, it was in 2020, when producer Teruhisa Yamamoto made the surprising suggestion to director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi that they adapt a short story by globally acclaimed author Haruki Murakami. The novelist was known to be exceedingly reluctant to grant adaptation rights, and his stories and voice were thought to be especially tricky to bring to the screen. “It’s not something I ever would have considered, but Yamamoto said he thought the results could be interesting if I tried,” says Hamaguchi.

Much like his director, the 40-year-old producer’s career had been steadily on the rise at home in Japan, but Drive My Car‘s cascade of honors — three awards at Cannes, best picture from all three major U.S. critics groups, a Golden Globe for best foreign language film, and four Oscar nominations, for best film, best director, best adapted screenplay and best international film — have lifted his profile to a higher international plane.

Yamamoto began his career in a junior role at Japan’s largest film studio, Toho, the historic home of Akira Kurosawa and Godzilla; but he left the company when he turned 30, fearing that he was on a path to becoming trapped in middle management. He then joined indie production outfit C&I Entertainment, where he was able to segue into the role of a producer, working mostly on TV projects, including the breakout Netflix original Japanese series, The Naked Director. “My plan was to gather people I liked working with and create my own team to start making my own films,” he says. One of the people Yamamoto liked the idea of working with was Hamaguchi, whose graduate school thesis film, Passion (2008), had wowed him. The pair first collaborated on Hamaguchi’s 2018 Cannes contender Asako I & II and they have continued together since, with Yamamoto also producing veteran Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s award winning period thriller, Wife of a Spy (2020), which Hamaguchi co-wrote. Early last year, Yamamoto joined Disney as a producer in the company’s Tokyo-based content team.

THR connected with Yamamoto in Tokyo to discuss his creative bond with Hamaguchi, Drive My Car‘s development process and how he’s adjusting to the role of Oscar nominee.

How did you and Hamaguchi meet?

I met him 10 years ago. I was looking for a director who I thought was really talented but who was around the same age as myself. He had just put out Passion, his thesis film from Tokyo University of the Arts. I was really moved by this film and thought it was unique among contemporary Japanese films. I reached out to him, and we totally hit it off. We both had a lot of passion about finding a way to make great films.

I understand you were the one who suggested to Hamaguchi that he adapt a Haruki Murakami story. What made you feel they would be a good creative match?

So, first of all, I really, really love the work of Haruki Murakami. Here in Japan, we call the Murakami super fans “Harukists,” and I would describe myself as a devout Harukist. I’ve been thinking hard about how to make a film based on Murakami’s work since I was in my teens. I wanted to do it myself, but when I met Hamaguchi — and I got a sense of his cinematic style, his worldview and the way he understands story — I felt that there were some interesting similarities there with the worldview expressed by Murakami. In Hamaguchi’s past independent films, he often portrayed how many things in life, and in romantic relationships, can suddenly collapse or change drastically in very quick moments. That’s something that’s close to many of Murakami’s stories. But there are also interesting differences between the two of them in tone, and Murakami’s work often deals with themes of life and death, which Hamaguchi hadn’t done, except in his documentary work. So I thought this could be an opportunity new to Hamaguchi’s filmmaking, but I also felt that the Murakami flavor might work well with his style. A lot of Hamaguchi’s fans in Japan have commented on how Drive My Car doesn’t really feel like one of his films, in a way — and I think that’s the Murakami element. He’s sort of attained a new style with this film.

Sonia Yuan (left) and Park Yu-rim in Drive My Car. Courtesy of Culture Entertainment

A lot of people believe that Murakami’s work is especially difficult to adapt to the screen, because the unique mood of his writing is so bound up in the inward experience of his protagonists.

The worldview of Murakami is definitely very difficult to portray in a film. When director Hamaguchi and I discussed this, we agreed that we shouldn’t try to replicate his story directly. … We decided that we should explore the core of the story, so that we really understood what was being said beyond the sort of decorative aspects of the writing, capturing that unflinching story that’s beneath all the stylistic choices. But we also agreed that we should keep the unique sensibility and characteristics of the lead character — that Murakami flavor. Doing both those things can feel a little paradoxical. It really felt like a process of digging wells deeper and deeper into the earth until we got to that Murakami water source somewhere. There was a lot of expanding to be done, because the original short story is quite short. There was a lot of freedom and fun involved in doing that, but the question we kept in mind was “Does this keep the Murakami worldview intact?”

I heard that you tried to get permission to use the original Beatles song “Drive My Car” but it didn’t work out. What’s the story there?

Well, we didn’t actually move to license the song. It’s true that we thought about it, but I heard from Tran Anh Hùng, the director of [the 2010 Murakami adaptation] Norwegian Wood what they paid for that Beatles song and I thought, “Oh well, that’s not going to be possible for us.” (Laughs.)

It’s fun to ponder what that would have been like. How would you have used it if you could have? It’s such an upbeat tune and the film is so meditative.

One idea was to use it on the drive that Misaki and Kafuku make to Hokkaido. Another thought was to potentially play it during the end credits. But yeah, it did feel a little bit… I don’t know how to put it. I probably would have felt embarrassed about it. (Laughs) It’s such a fun, famous song. The film is called “Drive My Car” and the lyrics actually say “drive my car” repeatedly. It probably wouldn’t have felt quite right.

Producer Teruhisa Yamamoto. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

What effect do you think Drive My Car‘s international success will have on the Japanese film industry? During the decades of the post-war period, Japanese cinema was so innovative and influential, but in recent years it has lost some of that reach. People inside the industry often blame various factors: The market power and risk aversion of the major Japanese studios and talent agencies, a dearth of government support, limited funding in the indie scene, a reliance on manga adaptations, etc. So, that’s a long way of asking, how will Drive My Car‘s success reverberate here?

I think it will change the industry. It’s our responsibility, as Japanese filmmakers, to change things. In a way, you could compare the Japanese industry to the Galapagos in that we usually rely on our own domestic audience to make back the entire budget of a film; as a result, our films have evolved in a way that only suits sheltered local tastes. And a lot of Japanese filmmakers don’t really know how to make great movies, but they still do OK. It sounds like I’m looking down on them, but that’s not the case. They are just part of this general consensus that adapting a hit manga with some famous faces and quickly turning it into a film is a great way to go. Making interesting movies in Japan today is really difficult, because there isn’t a lot of funding and people generally don’t try a lot of new things. We need to shift our mindset to creating films that can go out into the wider world to be successful.

What were your awards-season expectations, and how are you feeling now about all the nominations, especially the one for best picture?

I simply can’t believe it. I was hoping that maybe we’d get a nomination for best international film. Like, how nice would that be? But just hearing you ask that question now … I feel a lot of pressure. I would just do my best to express my appreciation.

You still haven’t met Murakami — you were able to correspond with him only briefly, via letter, to secure the adaptation rights. He’s famously reclusive, but now that you’ve adapted his story to global acclaim, perhaps you’ll finally be able to win an audience with him.

It would be incredible to meet with Murakami. As a fan, I wouldn’t want to take time away from his writing to sit down with us — that would be my most important concern. But if I were to actually meet him, I would express my most sincere gratitude for all the amazing stories he has shared with us. Chatting with Murakami over some nice tea — it would be a dream come true for me.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

