‘Dune’ Cinematographer Greig Fraser Featured in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser is featured in the latest episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen podcast.

After a series of pandemic-related delays, Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune, a Warner Bros. production based on Frank Herbert’s novel, has, at last, arrived in theaters. The film features an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Photography took place on locations in Hungary, Jordan, Abu Dhabi and Norway.

Fraser was Oscar-nominated for the 2016 film Lion, directed by fellow Aussie Garth Davis, for which he also won the ASC Award and Golden Frog at Camerimage. He won an Emmy for his work on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and his credits also include Zero Dark Thirty, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman.

Dune is Fraser’s first feature working with Villeneuve. You can listen to the full conversation below.