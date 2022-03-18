‘Dune’ VFX Supervisors Tristan Myles and Paul Lambert Detail an Award-Winning Sequence in Sci-Fi Epic

Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune was the big winner March 8 at the Visual Effects Society Awards, with the Legendary/Warner Bros. movie collecting trophies for outstanding model (for the royal ornithopter), effects simulations (for the dunes of Arrakis), compositing and lighting (for the attack on Arrakeen) and for outstanding VFX in a photoreal feature, the evening’s top award.

The film’s massive assault on Arrakeen — the capital and largest city on the harsh desert planet Arrakis — was created with a combination of practical and digital effects, with the latter handled by lead VFX studio DNEG’s Montreal and Vancouver facilities. The Montreal team, led by VFX supervisor Brian Connor, built a digital Arrakeen space port; Vancouver artists were effectively tasked with simulating its destruction.

“They started off with the bomb, which blew up the control tower in half. It falls down and causes a huge torrent of smoke to go toward the soldiers, who are running out of the barracks,” explains DNEG Vancouver VFX supervisor Tristan Myles. “The blast was about five kilometers [in the simulation, roughly three miles] high. So scale played a big, big factor, because the space port was a huge expanse to house all the Caladan ships, which themselves were massive. Denis wanted a huge open space for the space port.”

Of the look of the sequence, production VFX supervisor Paul Lambert says it all started with conversations with cinematographer Greig Fraser and the special effects team led by supervisor Gerd Nefzer. “It was going to be pitch black out, so it was all about the interactive lighting — this amazing, orange light from all the explosions. Greig wanted something arresting in that this was a surprise attack, and they were all in bed [as it began].”

The House of Atreides arrives in Arrakeen. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Live-action elements, including shots of Gurney (Josh Brolin), extras and practical explosions, were filmed on a backlot in Budapest, Hungary. “The special effects department set off timed pyrotechnics when the soldiers were running, which was shot along with the atmospheric fog. It was really good to have the practical explosions because we had something to match [the additional digital explosions] to,” Myles explains, adding that it was critical to get the scale of the explosions right. “You can’t just scale up a blast [digitally], because it starts to look like a miniature.”

With delicate compositing, the end result combines live-action elements with CG extras and explosions, digital ships and environment and atmospheric simulations. “For close-ups when the aircraft land closest to Gurney, we had a rig set up so that you had practical lights shining through the special effects fog, which we could then blend in the composite with our digital versions,” Myles says.

“The most challenging part was trying to get the shield effect to work on the ships when the snowflake bombs come down,” which was simulated in CG, he adds. “We had a shot [in which] the bomb gets dropped from orbit. It actually spins to slow itself as it gets closer to the shield to allow it to burrow through the shield, penetrate the shield into the ship, blow the ship up, and then collapse the shield. And you have a moment where that bomb goes into the craft, blows the craft up from inside. … [We] had a few headaches trying to get it to work, but I think it was worth it.”

